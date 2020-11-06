US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keeneland on Friday

No Word to have final say

Race 3 17:40 Keeneland - No Word

No Word should make his presence felt in this interesting Stakes race on the turf.

This colt finished an excellent second to Gufo in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but the winner proved the stronger near the line. This was a super effort from this son of Silent Name, and will appreciate the ease in grade. He has tactical speed, and expect him to stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight. He has the form in the book to take this and have backed him at his current price of 5.04/1 on the exchange.

You're to Blame a wise choice

Race 5 18:50 Keeneland - You're to Blame

You're to Blame is my idea of the winner of this long distance Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented stayer finished second to Danny California in a Stakes race at Belmont Park in September. He chased the winner all the way in the straight, but was held at bay. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder. Trainer Todd Pletcher has given him a nice break and has been working well ahead of this assignment. Jockey John Velazquez rides back for connections, and is an excellent judge of pace. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at 9.08/1 on the exchange.

