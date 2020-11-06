To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keeneland on Friday

You're to Blame Keeneland
Today's best bet You're to Blame runs at Keeneland

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Breeders' Cup undercard at Keenland...

"Jockey John Velazquez rides back for connections, and is an excellent judge of pace"

Back You’re to Blame Race 5 at 9.08/1 in the 18:50 at Keeneland

No Word to have final say

Race 3 17:40 Keeneland - No Word

No Word should make his presence felt in this interesting Stakes race on the turf.

This colt finished an excellent second to Gufo in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but the winner proved the stronger near the line. This was a super effort from this son of Silent Name, and will appreciate the ease in grade. He has tactical speed, and expect him to stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight. He has the form in the book to take this and have backed him at his current price of 5.04/1 on the exchange.

You're to Blame a wise choice

Race 5 18:50 Keeneland - You're to Blame

You're to Blame is my idea of the winner of this long distance Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented stayer finished second to Danny California in a Stakes race at Belmont Park in September. He chased the winner all the way in the straight, but was held at bay. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder. Trainer Todd Pletcher has given him a nice break and has been working well ahead of this assignment. Jockey John Velazquez rides back for connections, and is an excellent judge of pace. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at 9.08/1 on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +94.55

This week so far…


Staked: 7.0
Returned: 9.45

Recommended bets

Back No Word Race 3 at 5.04/1 in the 17:40 at Keeneland
Back You’re to Blame Race 5 at 9.08/1 in the 18:50 at Keeneland

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R3 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Enforceable
No Word
Taishan
Angelus Warrior
Pixelate
Fancy Liquor
Spanish Kingdom
Vanzzy
Order Of Australia
Reconvene
Mo Ready
Fighting Seabee
Don Juan Kitten
Bye Bye Melvin
Ajourneytofreedom
Ever Dangerous
Mud Pie
Bama Breeze
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R5 1m5f Grd2)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Muralist
Farmington Road
Rocketry
Militiaman
Tenfold
Youre To Blame
Signalman
Rys The Guy
Mirinaque
Dack Janiels
Job Security
Plus Que Parfait
Cupids Claws
Danny California
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles