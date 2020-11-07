To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keeneland on Saturday

Motivated Seller Keeneland
Today's best bet Motivated Seller runs at Keeneland

Nick Shiambouros returns to Keeneland with two more selections from the undercard at the Breeders' Cup...

"Trainer Chad Brown has sent a battalion of horses to this meeting, but this one stands out"

Back Motivated Seller Race 3 at 5.69/2 in the 16:20 at Keeneland

Mind Control to take charge

Race 2 15:45 Keeneland - Mind Control

I like the look of Mind Control in this fascinating seven furlong race on the main track.

This talented performer finished third in the Mr. Prospector Stakes at Monmouth Park in September. He was squeezed for room half a mile from home, which cost him momentum and failed to recover. He has some outstanding form in the book, including a Grade 1 win at Saratoga last year. Seven furlongs is his optimum trip and his best effort would see him go close. His work tab is strong and the gifted John Velazquez has the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 9.08/1 will do.

Motivated Seller ready

Race 3 16:20 Keeneland - Motivated Seller

Motivated Seller should make her presence felt in this Stakes race on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when winning a first level allowance race at Belmont Park last month. She made most of the running, and found plenty in the straight to win going away. She is now unbeaten in two starts and comes in to this race in cracking form. She has been working steadily ahead of this assignment and is the big improver in this race. Trainer Chad Brown has sent a battalion of horses to this meeting, but this one stands out. At present she is trading at 5.69/2 on the exchange which is fair.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +92.55

This week so far...


Staked: 9.0
Returned: 9.45

