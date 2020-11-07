US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keeneland on Saturday

Mind Control to take charge

Race 2 15:45 Keeneland - Mind Control

I like the look of Mind Control in this fascinating seven furlong race on the main track.

This talented performer finished third in the Mr. Prospector Stakes at Monmouth Park in September. He was squeezed for room half a mile from home, which cost him momentum and failed to recover. He has some outstanding form in the book, including a Grade 1 win at Saratoga last year. Seven furlongs is his optimum trip and his best effort would see him go close. His work tab is strong and the gifted John Velazquez has the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 9.08/1 will do.

Motivated Seller ready

Race 3 16:20 Keeneland - Motivated Seller

Motivated Seller should make her presence felt in this Stakes race on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when winning a first level allowance race at Belmont Park last month. She made most of the running, and found plenty in the straight to win going away. She is now unbeaten in two starts and comes in to this race in cracking form. She has been working steadily ahead of this assignment and is the big improver in this race. Trainer Chad Brown has sent a battalion of horses to this meeting, but this one stands out. At present she is trading at 5.69/2 on the exchange which is fair.