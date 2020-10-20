US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Wednesday

Bump ready on debut

Race 4 19:45 Keenland - Bump

I am going to take a chance with debutant Bump in this maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt by Kentucky Derby winner Orb is out the Medaglia D'Oro mare Katama. She was sent to Tom Morley but never saw the racecourse. Her half-sister Katama Bay race twice as a two-year-old over sprint distances, before suffering a setback. His work tab is solid, and trainer Brad Cox his having a fantastic meeting with a 38% strike rate. Cox has an incredible 23% strike rate with two-year-olds. Anything around 7/24.5 will do.

Mi Tres Por Ciento work another chance

Race 5 20:18 Keenland - Mi Tres Por Ciento

Mi Tres Por Ciento can give trainer Mike Maker another winner in this $40k claimer on the main track.

This gelding stumbled at the start and lost the rider in a $62.5 optional claimer earlier this month. He had a productive spring in South Florida, winning at the $62.5k level and finish fourth in a minor Stakes after Maker claimed him. His overall form gives him the edge, and a big run is expected. It is nice to see leading rider Tyler Gaffalione riding back for connections after taking a spill last time. I think he is sitting on a big effort, and should be backed at his Morning Line price of 4/15.0.