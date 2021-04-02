- Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Keeneland on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros struck again when Our Man Mike won at BSP 5.02. Nick heads to Aqueduct and Keeneland with two selections from the outstanding Saturday cards...
"He is unbeaten in four starts, and has the hallmark of a serious Kentucky Derby contender"
Back Essential Quality Race 11 at BSP in the 23:35 at Keeneland
Risk Taking worth a chance
Race 10 22:58 Aqueduct - Risk Taking
Risk Taking can book his ticket to the Kentucky Derby by winning this historic race.
This high class performer won the Withers over this course back in February. He made relentless progress in the straight, and powered home for an emphatic victory.
He does not have a quick turn of foot, but is a resolute galloper and will be suited by the expected fast pace. Expect him to be played late by Irad Ortiz, who is an excellent judge of pace. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.
Essential Quality a must
Race 11 23:35 Keeneland - Essential Quality
I cannot look beyond Essential Quality in this mouthwatering race.
This smart performer was most impressive when beating Spielberg in the Grade 3 Southwest at Oaklawn Park in February. He sat off the speed, and found another gear when popped the question in the straight to win going away.
He is unbeaten in four starts, and has the hallmark of a serious Kentucky Derby contender. Trainer Brad Cox has done a magnificent job with him and should take this in his stride. However, this is no walk in the park and will face stiff opposition from Highly Motivated and Untreated. BSP is recommended.
Nick's Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +50.31
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far...
Staked: 9
Returned: 25.05
