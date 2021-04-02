To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Keeneland on Saturday

Essential Quality Keeneland
Today's best bet Essential Quality runs at Keeneland

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Our Man Mike won at BSP 5.02. Nick heads to Aqueduct and Keeneland with two selections from the outstanding Saturday cards...

"He is unbeaten in four starts, and has the hallmark of a serious Kentucky Derby contender"

Back Essential Quality Race 11 at BSP in the 23:35 at Keeneland

Risk Taking worth a chance

Race 10 22:58 Aqueduct - Risk Taking

Risk Taking can book his ticket to the Kentucky Derby by winning this historic race.

This high class performer won the Withers over this course back in February. He made relentless progress in the straight, and powered home for an emphatic victory.

He does not have a quick turn of foot, but is a resolute galloper and will be suited by the expected fast pace. Expect him to be played late by Irad Ortiz, who is an excellent judge of pace. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Essential Quality a must

Race 11 23:35 Keeneland - Essential Quality

I cannot look beyond Essential Quality in this mouthwatering race.

This smart performer was most impressive when beating Spielberg in the Grade 3 Southwest at Oaklawn Park in February. He sat off the speed, and found another gear when popped the question in the straight to win going away.

He is unbeaten in four starts, and has the hallmark of a serious Kentucky Derby contender. Trainer Brad Cox has done a magnificent job with him and should take this in his stride. However, this is no walk in the park and will face stiff opposition from Highly Motivated and Untreated. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +50.31

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 9
Returned: 25.05


Recommended bets

Back Risk Taking Race 10 at BSP in the 22:58 at Aqueduct
Back Essential Quality Race 11 at BSP in the 23:35 at Keeneland

Aque (US) 3rd Apr (R10 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 3 April, 10.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Brooklyn Strong
Crowded Trade
Bourbonic
Risk Taking
Dynamic One
Prevalence
Candy Man Rocket
Weyburn
Market Maven
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Keenl (US) 3rd Apr (R11 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 3 April, 11.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hidden Stash
Untreated
Highly Motivated
Essential Quality
Rombauer
Leblon
Hush Of A Storm
Sittin On Go
Keepmeinmind
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles