US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Keeneland on Saturday

Risk Taking worth a chance

Race 10 22:58 Aqueduct - Risk Taking

Risk Taking can book his ticket to the Kentucky Derby by winning this historic race.

This high class performer won the Withers over this course back in February. He made relentless progress in the straight, and powered home for an emphatic victory.

No. 4 (4) Risk Taking (Usa) Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

He does not have a quick turn of foot, but is a resolute galloper and will be suited by the expected fast pace. Expect him to be played late by Irad Ortiz, who is an excellent judge of pace. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Essential Quality a must

Race 11 23:35 Keeneland - Essential Quality

I cannot look beyond Essential Quality in this mouthwatering race.

This smart performer was most impressive when beating Spielberg in the Grade 3 Southwest at Oaklawn Park in February. He sat off the speed, and found another gear when popped the question in the straight to win going away.

No. 4 (4) Essential Quality (Usa) Trainer: Brad H. Cox, USA

Jockey: Luis Saez

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

He is unbeaten in four starts, and has the hallmark of a serious Kentucky Derby contender. Trainer Brad Cox has done a magnificent job with him and should take this in his stride. However, this is no walk in the park and will face stiff opposition from Highly Motivated and Untreated. BSP is recommended.