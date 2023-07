July Cup

16:35 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Art Power (Tim Easterby/ David Allan)

Very smart gelding whose last three wins have come at the Curragh, including when producing a career-best performance to win the Greenlands Stakes by four and three-quarter lengths on his penultimate start in May. Wasn't seen to best effect in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last time and is not taken lightly having finished an excellent fourth in this in 2021.

2. Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan/ Neil Callan)

Won the Group 1 Sprint Cup over six furlongs in 2021 and has been placed in the last two renewals of the Nunthorpe. Probably needed his comeback run at York but was six lengths behind Khaadem when down the field in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and has finished no better than sixth in the last two runnings of this. Cheekpieces refitted.

3. Khaadem (Charles Hills/ Rob Hornby)

Produced a career-best performance when springing an 80/1 surprise in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot three weeks ago, scoring by neck. Was given the perfect ride that day and hold-up tactics are harder to pull off here, however, so he is opposable.

4. Kinross (Ralph Beckett/ William Buick)

Thrived last season and completed a four-timer in the Champions Sprint at Ascot in October. Shaped as if better for the run when seventh, beaten five lengths, behind Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return three weeks ago and much more is expected now, especially with rain around.

5. Run To Freedom (Henry Candy/ Trevor Whelan)

Smart horse who proved all the better for his return when running out a narrow winner of a listed race at Salisbury on his penultimate start in May. However, his limitations have been exposed at this level before, including when ninth to Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot three weeks ago.

6. Azure Blue (Michael Dods/ Paul Mulrennan)

Went from strength to strength last year having graduated through the handicap ranks and picked up where she left off when winning in listed company on the Rowley Mile on her return. Took her form to another level when beating Highfield Princess by half a length in a Group 2 at York, looking a Group 1 performer in the making, and she's been kept fresh for this.

No. 6 (1) Azure Blue (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

7. Vadream (Charlie Fellowes/ Kieran Shoemark)

Drew a blank in 2022 but was back to her best on soft ground in the spring, winning a six-furlong listed race at Doncaster and the Group 3 Palace House Stakes on the Rowley Mile on her first start over five furlongs. Wasn't so good back on a quicker surface when down the field at Chantilly and Royal Ascot but holds frame claims following the arrival of the rain.

8. Little Big Bear (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Produced an outstanding juvenile performance when running out a devastating seven-length winner of the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. Missed the rest of the season but confirmed sprinting is his game with a taking victory in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on his penultimate start. Found Shaquille a length and a quarter too strong in the Commonwealth Cup last time, however.

9. Shaquille (Julie Camacho/ Rossa Ryan)

Very talented colt who has won his last five starts and produced a remarkable performance in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot three weeks ago, overcoming a terrible start to beat Little Big Bear by a length and a quarter. Holds Obvious claims, though his issues with the stall remains a slight concern.