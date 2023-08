Timeform's guide to the Juddmonte International

Juddmonte International Stakes

15:35 Wednesday, York

Live on ITV

1. Mostahdaf (John & Thady Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Finally confirmed himself the top-notcher he'd long looked when impressively landing the Prince of Wales at Royal Ascot last month, cruising into contention and showing a fine turn of foot to quicken clear. His pace will again be a potent weopon in another small field and a repeat of that performance will see him bang there under Dettori.

No. 1 (3) Mostahdaf (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

2. Nashwa (John & Thady Gosden/Hollie Doyle)

Has a pretty good record in the top fillies and mares' races she's contested, landing a third Group 1 in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July, seeming to relish a return to a mile and quickening clear impressively. Excuses when going for a second Nassau Stakes success three weeks ago (left poorly placed having been slowly away) but has even more on her plate now back against the boys.

No. 2 (4) Nashwa SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

3. Paddington (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Has been superbly campaigned this year and has developed into the leading three-year-old, edging out a high-class mare in Emily Upjohn taking on his elders for the first time in the Eclipse at Sandown before producing a gutsy front-running victory in the mud back at a mile in the Sussex Stakes last time, his fourth successive Group 1. Still better to come and the one to beat now moving back up in trip.

No. 3 (2) Paddington SBK 8/15 EXC 1.7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

4. The Foxes (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Proved well suited by this trip when holding on in the Dante over course and distance in May and was back to form when second in the Belmont Derby last time, starting slowly and staying on well from rear to take second on line. Has plenty to find on form in this field, however, and he would be a surprise winner.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

Just 4 runners for one of the great races in the British Flat calendar and a good chance for Paddington to emulate the mighty Giant's Causeway, who won this in 2000 after victory in the St James's Palace, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes. There are plenty of similarities between the two, with Paddington thriving on his racing at the top level, and a fifth successive Group 1 looks his for the taking. Mostahdaf was impressive in the Prince of Wales and is the clear danger under Dettori.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Paddington

2. Mostahfaf

3. Nashwa