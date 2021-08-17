Juddmonte International: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Juddmonte International

15:35 York, Wednesday

Live on ITV

1. Juan Elcano (Kevin Ryan/ Andrea Atzeni)

Had a wind op and proved better than ever when winning the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Ran to a similar level when beaten a head by Bangkok in the York Stakes over this C&D last month. Has plenty on his plate here, however.

2. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ David Egan)

Top-class colt who won the Saudi Cup over nine furlongs on dirt and the Sheema Classic over a mile and a half on turf early in 2021. Needed the run when third to St Mark's Basilica in the Eclipse but took a step forward when an excellent second to Derby winner Adayar in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. Can get back to winning ways now.

3. Love (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

High-class filly who went unbeaten as a three-year-old, winning the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. Returned with a gutsy win in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and was a good third in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the same course last time. Well in the mix.

4. Alenquer (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Smart colt who beat Adayar when landing the Group 3 Classic Trial at Sandown. Followed up in the King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot before finishing a good third to Hurricane Lane in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last time. More is needed here, though.

5. Mac Swiney (Jim Bolger/ Kevin Manning)

Very smart colt who won the Futurity Trophy last season and made all in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh in May. Not at his best since upped to a mile and a half, finishing fourth in the Derby at Epsom and six in the Irish equivalent. Sort to bounce back after a break and no forlorn hope.

6. Mohaafeth (William Haggas/ Jim Crowley)

Smart colt who readily completed the four-timer when landing the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot. Left poorly placed when beaten a neck in third by Bangkok in the York Stakes over C&D last month. More to come and entitled to respect.

7. Alcohol Free (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Likeable filly who has made giant strides this season, bagging the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and posting a career best when beating Poetic Flare by a length and three-quarters in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Player if her stamina holds out here on her first start beyond a mile.

