John of Gaunt Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

John of Gaunt Stakes

15:30 Haydock, Saturday

1. Safe Voyage (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Smart performer who has been a credit to connections. Proved better than ever when winning three times last season, including a brace of Group 2s. Suffered a heavy defeat in the Lockinge Stakes on his return but this is easier.

2. Brad The Brief (Tom Dascombe/ Oisin Murphy)

Showed smart form when gaining a Group-level breakthrough over six furlongs at Chantilly in October. Has been well held on both starts this year, however, including on his reappearance in Saudi Arabia, and he has yet to prove himself over seven furlongs.

3. Glorious Journey (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Dual Group 2 winner over seven furlongs and gave another good account of himself when hitting the frame for the second time in the Turf Sprint in Saudi Arabia in February. Versatile performer and just about one to beat.

4. Kinross (Ralph Beckett/ Frankie Dettori)

Signed off for his three-year-old campaign with a one-mile listed win on the all-weather in November. Had excuses for his first defeat at Meydan in January but his effort there the following month was disappointing. Drops back in trip here.

5. Njord (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Proved a real success story last season for Jessica Harrington, developing into a smart handicapper. Looks to be working his way back to peak fitness this year and he's not out of it on the figures, despite being upped in class.

6. River Nymph (Clive Cox/ Adam Kirby)

Was very much on the up last summer, winning a pair of seven-furlong handicaps. He shaped better than the position suggests in the Lincoln on his reappearance and duly built on that when landing the Victoria Cup. Up in class here but respected.

7. Toro Strike (Richard Fahey/ Paul Hanagan)

Came up short in pattern company towards the end of his three-year-old campaign but was better than ever when an easy winner of a minor event at Thirsk in April, getting well on top at the finish.

8. With Thanks (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Low-mileage four-year-old who found another jolt of improvement when landing the Group 3 Athasi Stakes at Naas in November. Handles cut in the ground and her limit may not have been reached. Leading player.

9. Queen Jo Jo (Kevin Ryan/ Kieran Shoemark)

Stayed on strongly to win the Group 3 Summer Stakes over six furlongs at York in July. Was well held back over that course and distance on her reappearance and this is a tough race to bounce back in.