John of Gaunt Stakes

15:30 Haydock, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Catch Twentytwo (Jane Chapple-Hyam/ David Egan)

Placed three times at Grade 1 level in South Africa last year but he's failed to beat a single rival on both starts for this yard. This is no easier.

2. Happy Power (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Ended a losing run in weaker company than he had been accustomed to keeping when landing a three-runner listed race at Leicester five weeks ago, quickening to lead under two furlongs out. Merits consideration for all this is obviously tougher.

3. Kinross (Ralph Beckett/ James Doyle)

Has shown smart form since being gelded, landing this corresponding event and the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood in 2021. Shaped better than the bare result when mid-field in a Group 1 at Ascot on his final start last season (finished with running left after twice being hampered) so is fancied to feature on return.

No. 3 (6) Kinross SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 114

4. Laneqash (Roger Varian/ Jim Crowley)

Low-mileage four-year-old who posted excellent placed efforts over seven furlongs in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and the Park Stakes at Doncaster. Ended last term with a solid fourth to Benbatl in the Group 2 Joel Stakes at Newmarket and reappears after eight months off having been gelded.

5. Misty Grey (Tom Dascombe/ Richard Kingscote)

Smart performer on the all-weather and has been successful four times for this trainer at up to this trip. Posted a respectable effort on his first turf start since September 2020 in a listed contest over course and distance three weeks ago, but he's likely to come up short in this company.

6. Pogo (Charles Hills/ Kieran Shoemark)

Globetrotter in recent outings who was last seen finishing tailed off in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile at Meydan in March. Standout effort last season came when runner-up in the Group 2 Joel Stakes so he's not taken lightly if in the same mood back on European soil.

7. Spycatcher (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Has been consistent since landing a nine-runner listed race at Lingfield in February, holding his own when runner-up in Group 2 company at York earlier this month. Could get involved if they go hard up front.

8. Sunray Major (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Smart horse who resumed with a good fifth in a Group 2 at Sandown last month. Unable to land a blow upped further in grade when sixth behind Baaeed in the Lockinge at Newbury but he's in top hands and it's still early days.