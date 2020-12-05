Sunday Racing Tips: Mahler can win a few Bob for Tony Calvin at Kelso

We have lost Huntingdon on Sunday but gained extra races from Punchestown and Cork - ITV are now showing 10 contests - so swings and roundabouts there.

ITV viewers will be seeing any numbers of stars, both established and future, in Ireland, with the John Durkan at 13:40 a superb renewal of the 2m4f Grade 1 - Min is a very fair 5/2 chance with the Betfair Sportsbook for that - and over at Cork we have Chacun Pour Soi strutting his stuff in the Hilly Way at 13:25.

If truth be told, nothing appealed much as a bet in Ireland - if all stand their ground then I may chuck a few quid at Botani each-way at 16/1 in the mares' Listed hurdle at Punchestown (1.10pm) - so I am not going to waste my time and yours by discussing all eight races, only to conclude "No Bet" in each.

Bob can do us a favour in the Borders National

As a result, this column is going to be very short and sharp today, as the only race that interests me is Kelso's Scottish Borders National at 15:20.

I think last year's runner-up Just Your Type holds a favourite's chance after returning to winning ways at Uttoxeter last time, even if the second did nothing for the form at Haydock earlier in the week and he is 5lb higher here, but I am going to take a small-stakes chance on Bob Mahler at 9.08/1 or bigger.

No. 1 Bob Mahler (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 140

That may seem a skinny price for a horse pulled up on both starts this season, but I am willing to forgive him those below-par efforts.

This horse always badly needs his first run of the season, so his Cheltenham run behind Frodon doesn't concern me at all - though it is interesting that he had a wind op afterwards - and it looks like he became unrideable after his saddle slipped at Haydock last time.

It is hard to tell, as he kept on going out of shot there, but he was going okay in sixth, about 15 lengths off the leader, when it looks to have happened, and that is not good news when you are riding a horse who finds for pressure and finishes off his races so well when on song.

He has been dropped 2lb for those two runs which allow him to get into this handicap off the ceiling mark of 140.

The form of the Warren Greatrex yard continues to be a concern, even if his Portrush Ted ended a long losing run for the stable at Sandown on Friday, but Bob Mahler has enough positives for him to be worth supporting.

It is currently good to soft at Kelso, with little rain forecast, and I reckon that will be ideal for him.

Those were the prevailing conditions when he won the 4m1f Edinburgh National by a short-head at Musselburgh back in February - I tipped and backed him there, and I still blush at the expletives I let fly (including the worst word of all - and, no, it wasn't moist) when watching that race in the Owners and Trainers' bar at Leopardstown - and he does handle soft too, if the ground does deteriorate.

He is actually back on the same mark as when third in the Kim Muir on soft in March, and a reproduction of either of those runs surely sees him go close here.

There are obvious doubts, as I have outlined above, but he rates a small bet. He would remain one at 7/1 or bigger. Good luck.