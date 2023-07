Irish Oaks

15:45 Curragh, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Azazat (Dermot Weld/ Chris Hayes)

Confirmed reappearance promise when winning maiden at Leopardstown. Improved again when ½-length second of 8 to Rosscarbery in Munster Oaks at Cork (1½m, good to soft) 36 days ago. May do better again but this a jump in class.

2. Be Happy (Aidan O'Brien/ Billy Lee)

Improved when third in 10.5f Saint-Cloud Group 3 on reappearance and backed that up when 1¾ lengths second of 9 to Eternal Hope in Lingfield Oaks Trial (1½m, AW) 10 weeks ago. This stiffer test at the trip should see her in a better light.

3. Bluestocking (Ralph Beckett/ Colin Keane)

Bred in the purple and overcame inexperience to make a striking winning debut in 1m Salisbury novice last autumn. Has shaped well when placed behind Warm Heart in Newbury listed race and the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (1½m, good to firm) this season. Highly likely more to come after just three starts.

4. Comhra (Jim Bolger/ Rory Cleary)

Much improved when third in the Irish 1000 Guineas here in May but failed to back it up when 19¾ lengths last of 9 to Via Sistina in Pretty Polly Stakes here (1¼m, good) 21 days ago.

5. Library (Aidan O'Brien/ Gavin Ryan)

Useful filly. Won listed race at Naas in June. Only 7½ lengths seventh in Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown since. Stiff task.

6. Lumiere Rock (Joseph O'Brien/ Dylan Browne McMonagle)

Useful filly. Course winner. 14/1, very good 2½ lengths second of 17 to Warm Heart in Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (1½m, good to firm), with the reopposing Bluestocking in third.

7. Savethelastdance (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Rapid improver who won the Cheshire Oaks by a remarkable 22 lengths. Beaten favourite in the Oaks at Epsom next time but she still performed with plenty of credit to finish 1¾ lengths second to Soul Sister. Leading claims.

8. Warm Heart (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Galileo filly who is improving at a rate of knots, having Bluestocking behind her for a second time when completing a hat-trick in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (1½m, good to firm; Lumiere Rock 2½ lengths back in second). Should go well again.