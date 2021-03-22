Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Huntingdon on Tuesday...

Brooksway Fair - 13:35 Huntingdon

Brooksway Fair cost connections £80,000 after winning a point last year, and it was interesting how strong he was in the market ahead of his handicap debut switched to fences at Ludlow last month from what looks a potentially lenient mark of 88 judged on his pedigree and point form. He made a very bad mistake at the seventh fence which lost all his chance, though, and he was looked after by Adam Wedge for the remainder of the race. He will likely have learnt plenty for that initial experience, and remains one to be positive about in this sphere.

Bellatrixsa - 14:05 Huntingdon

Bellatrixsa was a progressive staying handicapper on the Flat for Michael Dods last year and she was well found in the betting for her hurdling debut in a listed event at Aintree in December. She shaped much better than the distance beaten suggests, travelling better than most before maybe finding the testing conditions too much. She was far from knocked about and looks a sure-fire improver now. All of her best form on the Flat came on a sound surface and the return to better ground should also be in her favour.

Ajero - 14:35 Huntingdon

The progressive Ajero is strongly fancied to extend his winning run over hurdles to four. He looked better than ever when making a winning handicap debut at Market Rasen last month, his jumping not always fluent, but he was very strong at the business end suggesting he has much more to offer. Langer Dan - who bolted up in the Imperial Cup before finishing an excellent second in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival - was back in fourth that day, so the form looks solid, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer.

Smart Stat

Chasamax - 12:30 Huntingdon

27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at HUNTINGDON since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Brooksway Fair - 13:35 Huntingdon
Bellatrixsa - 14:05 Huntingdon
Ajero - 14:35 Huntingdon

