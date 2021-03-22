- Trainer: Evan Williams
- Jockey: James Bowen
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 88
Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Huntingdon on Tuesday...
"...a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer..."
Timeform on Ajero
Brooksway Fair - 13:35 Huntingdon
Brooksway Fair cost connections £80,000 after winning a point last year, and it was interesting how strong he was in the market ahead of his handicap debut switched to fences at Ludlow last month from what looks a potentially lenient mark of 88 judged on his pedigree and point form. He made a very bad mistake at the seventh fence which lost all his chance, though, and he was looked after by Adam Wedge for the remainder of the race. He will likely have learnt plenty for that initial experience, and remains one to be positive about in this sphere.
Bellatrixsa - 14:05 Huntingdon
Bellatrixsa was a progressive staying handicapper on the Flat for Michael Dods last year and she was well found in the betting for her hurdling debut in a listed event at Aintree in December. She shaped much better than the distance beaten suggests, travelling better than most before maybe finding the testing conditions too much. She was far from knocked about and looks a sure-fire improver now. All of her best form on the Flat came on a sound surface and the return to better ground should also be in her favour.
The progressive Ajero is strongly fancied to extend his winning run over hurdles to four. He looked better than ever when making a winning handicap debut at Market Rasen last month, his jumping not always fluent, but he was very strong at the business end suggesting he has much more to offer. Langer Dan - who bolted up in the Imperial Cup before finishing an excellent second in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival - was back in fourth that day, so the form looks solid, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer.
Smart Stat
Chasamax - 12:30 Huntingdon
27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at HUNTINGDON since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Huntingdon 23rd Mar (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 March, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gentlemans Dream
|Brooksway Fair
|Go As You Please
|Wisecracker
|Grain De Thaix
|Torrent Des Mottes
|Dragon Khan
|Nobel Leader
|Maxi Jazz
|St Merryn
Huntingdon 23rd Mar (2m Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 March, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Heure De Gloire
|Raffles Gitane
|Bellatrixsa
|Ladi Chala
|West On Sunset
|Lady De Vega
Huntingdon 23rd Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 March, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ajero
|Scarlet Dragon
|Haafapiece
|Sofias Rock