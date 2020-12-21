Huntingdon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Coillte Eile - 12:35 Huntingdon

Coillte Eile's third at Ascot last month appeals as a particularly interesting piece of form here, the two that finished ahead of her both going in subsequently, encouraging a positive view to be taken. That was Coillte Eile's first outing for Fergal O'Brien and it was a markedly better effort than the previous two she had posted this season. She will remain well treated provided she can build on that run - nudged up just 1 lb - and with Fergal O'Brien's runners in such good form this season, she must enter calculations.

No. 2 Coillte Eile (Ire) EXC 3.25 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Liam Harrison

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 109

Mister Murchan - 13:05 Huntingdon

Mister Murchan bettered his hurdling form at the first attempt over fences at Fontwelll last month, making the perfect start to life as a chaser with a 12-length victory, and he ran at least as well in defeat at Sandown last time, faced with a tough task from 3 lb out of the handicap but still shaping well. This step up in trip should show him to better effect and he is expected to be bang there now racing off a proper mark.

No. 7 Mister Murchan (Ire) EXC 3.5 Trainer: Richard Rowe

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 113

Happy News - 15:05 Huntingdon

Happy News returned to racing at Ludlow earlier this month, having undergone a breathing operation and sporting a first-time tongue strap, and John Groucott's charge showed much improved form to get off the mark over fences at the second attempt, going well in second when left clear at the fourth last, in command afterwards and eased down in the run-in. She could have more to offer in this sphere and gets the nod to make it two from two for the season.