NAP

Pride of Hawridge - 16:35 Huntingdon

Pride of Hawridge was a dual winner on the Flat for Rod Millman, his last win in that sphere coming at Ffos Las from a BHA mark of 63, and he has been brought along gradually by current connections.

He hasn't been given a hard time in three starts so far, though he has been leaving the impression he is capable of better, and his opening mark over hurdles looks potentially lenient based on the pick of his efforts on the Flat. It would be no surprise if he left his previous form in this sphere well behind now.

NEXT BEST

Great Heart'jac - 13:40 Huntingdon

Great Heart'jac showed fair form over hurdles but this Irish point winner was much improved switched to fences at Leicester in December, making a winning chase debut and seeing his race out much better than has sometimes been the case.

Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, and he was left with just one serious challenger, but he is just 3 lb higher now so remains one to keep on side in the sphere for all this will take more winning, especially as he has the potential to improve further in this discipline.