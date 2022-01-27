Huntingdon Racing Tips: Present Value still well handicapped

NAP: Present Value still fairly treated

Present Value - 14:00 Huntingdon

There are plenty of interesting types in this handicap, but Present Value cashed in on a falling mark on debut for Jamie Snowden at Leicester last month, and he looks a shrewd by at £10,000 on that evidence.

He was well supported that day and never really gave his backers much to worry about, always travelling powerfully and asserting on the run-in after leading on jumping the last. A 5 lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated on the pick of his form and he can follow up now.

No. 2 Present Value (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Page Fuller

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 116

NEXT BEST: More to come from Queen of The Court

Queen of The Court - 15:40 Huntingdon

Queen of The Court is a winning pointer and offered something to work on when fourth on chasing debut at Taunton last month, and built on that promise in style when opening her account back at that venue last time.

She had been dropped 5 lb in the weights, but took advantage in the style of one who has more to offer in this sphere, going on approaching three out and drawing clear from there on in. She is now 10 lb higher in the weights, and doesn't have a conditional taking 7 lb off, but there was plenty to like about that performance and she can rate even higher yet.

No. 4 Queen Of The Court (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Grant Cann

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 90

EACH-WAY: Mill Green of some interest back hurdling

Mill Green - 15:10 Huntingdon

Mill Green reverts back to hurdles after falling on his latest start over fences at Worcester in June, and on the pick of his efforts in this sphere, he doesn't look badly handicapped.

He last win over hurdles came from a 2 lb lower mark and he was set some stiff tasks afterwards. He has run creditably in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival the last two years, finishing sixth and seventh, respectably, and he will be well suited by likely good ground here. His record when fresh is a fair one, too, and he can out-run odds of around 10/1 at the time of writing.