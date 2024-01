A Huntingdon NAP and Next Best from Timeform Huntingdon Nap - 12:50 - Back Non Stop

No. 6 Non Stop (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 111

NON STOP is worth another chance in the Pertemps Network Novices' Handicap Chase at Huntingdon on Thursday.

Joe Tizzard's horse is 5lb clear on Timeform ratings by virtue of his very good second at Taunton two starts ago, while he's worth forgiving his below-par run at Wincanton last time where he was put in his place by subsequent Cheltenham winner Libberty Hunter on heavy ground.

This looks easier and on likely very different ground conditions he's taken to get back on track.

Next Best - 14:00 - Back Malinas Island

No. 5 Malinas Island EXC 1.1 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 91

Neil Mulholland's MALINAS ISLAND is an interesting contender in the Pertemps Novices' Handicap Chase later on the card.

Off the track for 604 days, he returned at Taunton in November with a good fourth on chasing debut where he shaped as though he would come on for the run.

Down to a mark of 91 now, a rating he won off in a handicap hurdle, he looks a player with Harry Cobden booked for the ride.