NAP

Master Malcom - 14:30 Huntingdon

Master Malcom won back-to-back handicaps at Fontwell last season and, after some below-par efforts recently, he returned to form with blinkers replacing cheekpieces when runner-up over course and distance last month.

The new headgear seemed to sharpen him up a little, running right up to his best, but just unfortunate to bump into a progressive, well-handicapped rival. That winner has franked the form since and Master Malcom doesn't face any horses with that sort of profile today. Now just 1 lb higher in the weights he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

NEXT BEST

Shesupincourt - 16:00 Huntingdon

Shesupincourt remains a maiden, but she has some solid form to her name, and has filled the runner-up sport on no less than five occasions so far this season.

She left the impression she is still in top form when 11 lengths second to a mare in top form over a similar trip at Fontwell last time, probably overdoing the forcing tactics a tad too much. She should be able to get an easy enough lead here and under a more energy saving ride she is sure to be in the mix again.