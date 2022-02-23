- Trainer: Kim Bailey
Huntingdon Racing Tips: Get lucky in the last
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Huntingdon.
"He was ridden more prominently and went with more zest than he has previously this season..."
Lots of Love
NAP: Another for Kim Bailey?
Lots of Luck - 15:55 Huntingdon
Kim Bailey has his string in excellent order at present and Lots of Luck is taken to provide the yard with yet another winner. He was ridden more prominently and went with more zest than he has previously this season when resuming winning ways over course and distance two weeks ago, jumping boldly out in front, and he could be a tough nut to crack if David Bass is allowed to control the race once more following a 4 lb rise.
NEXT BEST: Step on up
Step To The Top - 13:00 Huntingdon
Step To The Top had some fairly useful form in bumpers for Noel Williams and was well backed on her handicap debut on just her third start for this yard at Market Rasen 16 days ago. It was little surprise given the lenient mark she was allotted based on her bumper form, and she was in the process of showing improved form before falling at the second-last. The result was still up in the air, but she was vying for the lead when departing, and should have no problem defying this mark at some point.
