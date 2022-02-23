Huntingdon Racing Tips: Get lucky in the last

NAP: Another for Kim Bailey?

Lots of Luck - 15:55 Huntingdon

Kim Bailey has his string in excellent order at present and Lots of Luck is taken to provide the yard with yet another winner. He was ridden more prominently and went with more zest than he has previously this season when resuming winning ways over course and distance two weeks ago, jumping boldly out in front, and he could be a tough nut to crack if David Bass is allowed to control the race once more following a 4 lb rise.

No. 5 Lots Of Luck (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 107

NEXT BEST: Step on up

Step To The Top - 13:00 Huntingdon

Step To The Top had some fairly useful form in bumpers for Noel Williams and was well backed on her handicap debut on just her third start for this yard at Market Rasen 16 days ago. It was little surprise given the lenient mark she was allotted based on her bumper form, and she was in the process of showing improved form before falling at the second-last. The result was still up in the air, but she was vying for the lead when departing, and should have no problem defying this mark at some point.