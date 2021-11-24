Horse Racing Tips: Vanessa Ryle's ones to watch at Wolverhampton

A clash of the superpowers...at Wolverhampton

The summer months sees the famous blue silks of Godolphin take on the equally famous Coolmore silks week in week out, but that sight is a touch less common in the winter and has probably never happened at Wolverhampton on a Thursday afternoon in a Class 5 7f maiden.

At 16:05 on Thursday, all eyes will be on Silent Speech who is set to make his second start here for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, having finished a very good second on debut at Newmarket. Silent Speech is remarkably a 15th foal out of the Nashwan mare Epitome who has produced seven individual winners and foaled this colt at the grand age of 20.

The best of her offspring is Ultra who was trained by Andre Fabre and finished his unbeaten two-year-old campaign off in fine fashion in 2015 when winning the Group 1 Jean Luc Lagardere. But potentially the most interesting of the mare's offspring in relation to Silent Speech is the colt's full brother, Quintillus, who, just like Silent Speech, ran well on debut at Newmarket and followed up by going to Kempton to win his second start.

Could Silent Speech follow in the exact same footsteps of his brother by winning on his second start, on the AW and over the 7f for the same trainer and jockey?

In the same race Macchiavello will catch the attention of many because he runs in the famous orange and blue Michael Tabor silks but yet is trained by Karl Burke. Not something you see every day.

This No Nay Never colt was brought at the breeze up sales by Alex Elliot and Jamie McCalmont and has ended up in the joint ownership of Amo Racing and Michael Tabor. Before he even set foot on a racecourse he was a success for Grove Stud who brought him as a yearling for 110,000 euros and sold him as a breeze up for £300,000.

Since then he has gone on to have one racecourse start where he was sent off the short priced favourite but could only manage fourth. How far will he have progressed on from that debut run?

As if that wasn't enough interest already, the only unraced horse in the field - Stockpyle - will prick the ears of many too. As you may have guessed by his name, the colt is an Oasis Dream half-brother to Pyledriver and runs for the same connections. Pyledriver himself made a winning racecourse debut back in 2019 at Salisbury where he landed the odds at a huge price before going on to secure Listed success as a two-year-old.

Stockpyle makes his debut at a much later point in his two-year-old season in comparison to his older brother but their half-sister, Country Pyle, didn't see a racecourse until the summer of her three-year-old year. Could Stockpyle provide a shock on debut just like his older brother did?

Take note of Oliver Greenall

Donald McCain and Brian Hughes have been grabbing headlines of late thanks to a terrific run of form and an ever increasing feeling of a return to the good old times for McCain's Cholmondeley base. But Donald isn't the only trainer in the Cheshire area with an upwardly mobile yard right now.

Oliver Greenall, based just a stones throw away from Donald McCain, is a trainer I predict we will hear a fair bit more from in the coming weeks, months and years. Greenall's yard has expanded by 50% in the last 12 months thanks to a couple of big spending new owners not just dipping their toes into the racing game but diving in head first. They haven't been afraid to spend plenty at the sales either, meaning that in time we should see an increase in the quality of horses from the yard.

Greenall had his best ever season in 2020/21 with 37 winners on the board - a vast increase on the 12 he trained the previous season. But the 2021/22 season is already on track to be better again with 17 winners notched up thus far.

And there have been plenty of cross bar efforts in the last couple of weeks too but perhaps none more heart breaking than Ferius De Ciergues at Haydock on Betfair Chase day who looked all over the winner of the staying handicap chase before being run down in the closing 100 yards.

The six year old has run three times this season already and not been out of the places and with an ever increasing handicap mark things will now get tougher for him. But connections must still be hopeful a big stayers handicap will fall his way one day this season.

Macey's debut season has been strong

From the North West to the North East and another trainer who is on an upward trajectory is Jessica Macey.

Based in Doncaster and in her first full year as a trainer, Macey has a 100% run to form strike rate currently with a couple of winners on the board this month from a small handful of runners and everything else from the yard seemingly out running their odds to fill the places.



Standout horses include Dark Side Prince who has won five of his 10 starts this year for Macey yet has only been raised a total of 15lbs in the process. He will be on a hat-trick bid when we next see him having won his last two starts.

Phoenix Star gave the trainer a day to remember on the Coral Eclipse card at Sandown back in July when looking the winner in the Class 3 Handicap there but having to settle for a high profile dead heat in the end due to the photo finish mirrors being misaligned.

Hardy runs at Wolverhampton for Macey on Saturday having delivered a couple of perfectly respectable qualifying runs thus far in his lightly raced career. Given that the small team clearly have their yard in top order, you wouldn't put it past him to go close on handicap debut.