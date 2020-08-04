- Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Zumurud has optimum conditions for big run at Catterick
Alan Dudman heads to Catterick for his two selections on Tuesday, and he is hoping the grey Zumurud can build on a good run last time....
"However, he made a strong move up the inside and stayed on ever so well, and that was a big improvement on his first effort of the season."
Ryan's Bride to relish the new trip at Catterick
16:15 Catterick - Back Midnite Bride @ BSP
The presence of David O'Meara's Passing Nod makes this an interesting race; as the in-form trainer's runner is bidding for the hat-trick following a pair of wins on the all-weather.
However, I quite like the claims of Kevin Ryan's Midnite Bride despite her wide draw.
She caught the eye with the way she travelled at Hamilton two runs back, and then subsequently gained another podium finish when she charged home over Catterick's 6f last time. The trip was inadequate, and she found it happening all a bit too quickly there.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|2/12
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Kevin Stott
|5
|24/06/20
|Hamilton Park
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Eaves
|17.61
|10/06/20
|Pontefract
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Gray
|15.38
|02/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|6/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Std/slow
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Eaves
|35.52
The step up with the extra furlong will suit and there is forecast rain for Tuesday. If that materialises, that could boost her chances too as she enjoyed the softer conditions at Hamilton.
Zumurud can strike for the first time this season
16:50 Catterick - Back Zumurud @ BSP
The 0-80 7f handicap at 16:50 looks a good race for Tuesday standards, and plenty hold claims for being well-handicapped.
Those comments most certainly apply to Rebecca Bastiman's Zumurud - who has a good opportunity to build on an eye-catching run last time.
He was one of a number of unlucky runners over Catterick's 6f in a good race, and slightly better than today's grade. Zumurud was asleep in the stalls and missed the break, and he was always chasing his tail.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/07/20
|Catterick Bridge
|5/12
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Joe Fanning
|13
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|8/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|20
|29/10/19
|Catterick Bridge
|5/10
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|Joe Fanning
|22
|30/08/19
|Thirsk
|12/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Phil Dennis
|36
|17/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|7/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|David Probert
|13.28
|17/07/19
|Catterick Bridge
|1/7
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|2.73
|27/06/19
|Nottingham
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Adam Kirby
|6.05
|15/06/19
|York
|5/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|11.5
|06/06/19
|Hamilton Park
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|11.89
|04/05/19
|Thirsk
|8/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Allan
|19.57
|18/04/19
|Ripon
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|54.86
|11/09/18
|Catterick Bridge
|11/11
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|27
|27/08/18
|Ripon
|4/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|33.86
|06/08/18
|Ripon
|5/5
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Phil Dennis
|17.6
|26/07/18
|Doncaster
|8/8
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Phil Dennis
|11.44
|10/07/18
|Pontefract
|1/6
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 11lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.52
|13/06/18
|Hamilton Park
|3/6
|Flat
|6f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Phil Dennis
|14
|05/05/18
|Doncaster
|6/7
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|20
|30/10/17
|Leicester
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|11.35
|26/07/17
|Bath
|5/5
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|9.8
However, he made a strong move up the inside and stayed on ever so well, and that was a big improvement on his first effort of the season.
The grey is nicely treated from 80 and has a good draw in 5. He has form on different types of ground too.
