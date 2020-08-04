Today's Horse Racing Tips: Zumurud has optimum conditions for big run at Catterick

Ryan's Bride to relish the new trip at Catterick

16:15 Catterick - Back Midnite Bride @ BSP

The presence of David O'Meara's Passing Nod makes this an interesting race; as the in-form trainer's runner is bidding for the hat-trick following a pair of wins on the all-weather.

However, I quite like the claims of Kevin Ryan's Midnite Bride despite her wide draw.

She caught the eye with the way she travelled at Hamilton two runs back, and then subsequently gained another podium finish when she charged home over Catterick's 6f last time. The trip was inadequate, and she found it happening all a bit too quickly there.

No. 9 (12) Midnite Bride SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 58 Form: 6522

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/07/20 Catterick Bridge 2/12 Flat 5f 212y Good 0 9st 1lbs Kevin Stott 5 24/06/20 Hamilton Park 2/12 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Tom Eaves 17.61 10/06/20 Pontefract 5/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Shane Gray 15.38 02/03/20 Wolverhampton 6/10 Flat 6f 20y Std/slow 8st 11lbs Tom Eaves 35.52

The step up with the extra furlong will suit and there is forecast rain for Tuesday. If that materialises, that could boost her chances too as she enjoyed the softer conditions at Hamilton.

Zumurud can strike for the first time this season

16:50 Catterick - Back Zumurud @ BSP

The 0-80 7f handicap at 16:50 looks a good race for Tuesday standards, and plenty hold claims for being well-handicapped.

Those comments most certainly apply to Rebecca Bastiman's Zumurud - who has a good opportunity to build on an eye-catching run last time.

He was one of a number of unlucky runners over Catterick's 6f in a good race, and slightly better than today's grade. Zumurud was asleep in the stalls and missed the break, and he was always chasing his tail.

No. 3 (5) Zumurud (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Rebecca Bastiman

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80 Form: 521705-85

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/07/20 Catterick Bridge 5/12 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Joe Fanning 13 20/06/20 Ripon 8/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Lewis Edmunds 20 29/10/19 Catterick Bridge 5/10 Flat 5f 212y Heavy 9st 6lbs Joe Fanning 22 30/08/19 Thirsk 12/16 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Phil Dennis 36 17/08/19 Newmarket (July) 7/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs David Probert 13.28 17/07/19 Catterick Bridge 1/7 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Daniel Tudhope 2.73 27/06/19 Nottingham 2/12 Flat 6f 18y Good 9st 9lbs Adam Kirby 6.05 15/06/19 York 5/22 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 9lbs Daniel Tudhope 11.5 06/06/19 Hamilton Park 2/11 Flat 6f 6y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 11.89 04/05/19 Thirsk 8/13 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs David Allan 19.57 18/04/19 Ripon 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 54.86 11/09/18 Catterick Bridge 11/11 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 27 27/08/18 Ripon 4/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 33.86 06/08/18 Ripon 5/5 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Phil Dennis 17.6 26/07/18 Doncaster 8/8 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 7lbs Phil Dennis 11.44 10/07/18 Pontefract 1/6 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 11lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.52 13/06/18 Hamilton Park 3/6 Flat 6f 6y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Phil Dennis 14 05/05/18 Doncaster 6/7 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 20 30/10/17 Leicester 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 11.35 26/07/17 Bath 5/5 Flat 5f 10y Good 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 9.8

However, he made a strong move up the inside and stayed on ever so well, and that was a big improvement on his first effort of the season.

The grey is nicely treated from 80 and has a good draw in 5. He has form on different types of ground too.