Today's Horse Racing Tips: Two Hannon handicappers to back on Saturday

Trainer Richard Hannon
Trainer Richard Hannon has some good chances on Saturday
Alan Dudman had a [4.6] winner yesterday and is looking forward to a busy Saturday afternoon by backing a pair of horses that should relish the conditions...

"He can also make the running and is best when dominating - something of a must at the pace-setting haven at HQ."

Back Fox Champion @ [11.0] in the 16:00 at Newmarket

War can grab the glory for Hannon

15:50 Haydock - Back War Glory @ [7.0]

With a stack of good handicaps on Saturday it looks a decent afternoon for some each-way plays, and with the 12 in the 15:50 Haydock, I am taking a chance with Richard Hannon's War Glory.

He looks ready to take advantage of a dropping mark and can build on an encouraging effort when last seen.

Potentially thrown in on AW form and gave an indication that he's ready to capitalise when finishing strongly from too far back at Ascot 13 days ago. Excellent claims.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
26/07/20 Ascot 4/12 Flat 7f Good 9st 12lbs Thore Hammer Hansen 20.18
18/07/20 Haydock Park 7/12 Flat 1m 37y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Mark Crehan 42.89
27/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Sean Levey 12
16/06/20 Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap 8/23 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Sean Levey 60
20/11/19 Kempton Park 11/12 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 18.18
31/10/19 Lingfield Park 1/13 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 8lbs Tom Marquand 19
21/09/19 Chelmsford City 1/7 Flat 7f Slow 9st 7lbs Sean Levey 4.2
14/09/19 Chelmsford City 3/13 Flat 7f Std 9st 10lbs Sean Levey 11
31/08/19 Chelmsford City 1/15 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs Sean Levey 44.28
10/08/19 Ascot 5/10 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Filip Minarik 18.5
02/08/19 Goodwood 10/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 170.69
20/07/19 Newbury 6/8 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Pat Dobbs 10.84
29/06/19 Windsor 5/5 Flat 1m 31y Gd/frm 10st 0lbs Pat Dobbs 7.28
19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 11/28 Flat 1m Soft 8st 13lbs Sean Levey 119.19
08/06/19 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 7lbs Sean Levey 7.53
31/05/19 Epsom Downs 5/12 Flat 7f 3y Good 9st 10lbs Sean Levey 11.82
23/05/19 Sandown Park 2/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Ryan Moore 8.2
11/05/19 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 7f 135y Soft 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 5
27/04/19 Haydock Park 6/11 Flat 1m 37y Heavy 8st 9lbs Fergus Sweeney 32
19/04/19 Bath 6/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Seamus Cronin 15.13
10/04/19 Nottingham 4/12 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 6lbs Seamus Cronin 32

That was at Ascot, and whilst the winner was the beneficiary of a clever ride to kick away, War Glory got himself too far back, and by the time he had to be switched to finish strongly, the race was over.

He stays 1m well and could be thrown in from 86 compared to his all-weather form (where he is rated 109).

Fox looks a champion bet to make the running and win

16:00 Newmarket - Back Fox Champion @ [11.0]

It's another Hannon inmate for me on Saturday over at Newmarket, and the 7f handicap plays host to a few horses that have operated at a much higher level.

Royal Marine is one, and as a Group 1-winning juvenile, he adds a bit of interest from his mark, but fitness has got to be a worry considering he hasn't been seen since Meydan in February.

Fox Champion is another who has faced better company, and armed with his favoured quick conditions, he can get back on track.

The 4yo is another subscribed member to the "lost his way" club, but an encouraging run over an inadequate 6f in the Chipchase was indicative of a horse who can still win some good races.

Very useful colt who wasn't disgraced when sixth of 11 in Chipchase Stakes (20/1) at Newcastle (6f) last time. Return to 7f will suit but needs bit more off this mark.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Newcastle 6/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 24.97
17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 14/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Sean Levey 75
07/06/20 Haydock Park 10/10 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 8lbs Daniel Tudhope 34.49
02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 7lbs Silvestre De Sousa 13.27
25/08/19 Goodwood 7/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Sean Levey 8.6
04/08/19 Deauville 9/15 Flat 6f 102y Good 8st 13lbs Silvestre De Sousa -
07/07/19 Deauville 3/12 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy -
18/06/19 Ascot St James's Palace Stakes 7/11 Flat 7f 213y Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 50.37
19/05/19 Cologne 1/11 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy -
18/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.5
31/03/19 Doncaster 1/10 Flat 7f 6y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.55
23/10/18 Kempton Park 1/9 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 2.59
02/06/18 Doncaster 2/5 Flat 6f 111y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Sean Levey 2.28

He doesn't look a natural 6f runner, so the return to 7f will suit this afternoon, likewise the good to firm conditions given the baking hot weather.

He can also make the running and is best when dominating - something of a must at the pace-setting haven at HQ.


New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Alan Dudman's P & L

2020 Overall: -7.97

This week:
Staked: 5.0
Returned: 5.60

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back War Glory @ [7.0] in the 15:50 at Haydock
Back Fox Champion @ [11.0] in the 16:00 at Newmarket

Alan Dudman,

