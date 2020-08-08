- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Dane O'Neill
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: 86
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Two Hannon handicappers to back on Saturday
Alan Dudman had a [4.6] winner yesterday and is looking forward to a busy Saturday afternoon by backing a pair of horses that should relish the conditions...
"He can also make the running and is best when dominating - something of a must at the pace-setting haven at HQ."
War can grab the glory for Hannon
15:50 Haydock - Back War Glory @ [7.0]
With a stack of good handicaps on Saturday it looks a decent afternoon for some each-way plays, and with the 12 in the 15:50 Haydock, I am taking a chance with Richard Hannon's War Glory.
He looks ready to take advantage of a dropping mark and can build on an encouraging effort when last seen.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/07/20
|Ascot
|4/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Thore Hammer Hansen
|20.18
|18/07/20
|Haydock Park
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Mark Crehan
|42.89
|27/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Sean Levey
|12
|16/06/20
|Ascot Buckingham Palace Handicap
|8/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Sean Levey
|60
|20/11/19
|Kempton Park
|11/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|18.18
|31/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 8lbs
|Tom Marquand
|19
|21/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Sean Levey
|4.2
|14/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|3/13
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|9st 10lbs
|Sean Levey
|11
|31/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/15
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Sean Levey
|44.28
|10/08/19
|Ascot
|5/10
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Filip Minarik
|18.5
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|10/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|170.69
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|6/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|10.84
|29/06/19
|Windsor
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Gd/frm
|10st 0lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|7.28
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|11/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Sean Levey
|119.19
|08/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Sean Levey
|7.53
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/12
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Sean Levey
|11.82
|23/05/19
|Sandown Park
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Ryan Moore
|8.2
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 135y
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5
|27/04/19
|Haydock Park
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Heavy
|8st 9lbs
|Fergus Sweeney
|32
|19/04/19
|Bath
|6/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Seamus Cronin
|15.13
|10/04/19
|Nottingham
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Seamus Cronin
|32
That was at Ascot, and whilst the winner was the beneficiary of a clever ride to kick away, War Glory got himself too far back, and by the time he had to be switched to finish strongly, the race was over.
He stays 1m well and could be thrown in from 86 compared to his all-weather form (where he is rated 109).
Fox looks a champion bet to make the running and win
16:00 Newmarket - Back Fox Champion @ [11.0]
It's another Hannon inmate for me on Saturday over at Newmarket, and the 7f handicap plays host to a few horses that have operated at a much higher level.
Royal Marine is one, and as a Group 1-winning juvenile, he adds a bit of interest from his mark, but fitness has got to be a worry considering he hasn't been seen since Meydan in February.
Fox Champion is another who has faced better company, and armed with his favoured quick conditions, he can get back on track.
The 4yo is another subscribed member to the "lost his way" club, but an encouraging run over an inadequate 6f in the Chipchase was indicative of a horse who can still win some good races.
Very useful colt who wasn't disgraced when sixth of 11 in Chipchase Stakes (20/1) at Newcastle (6f) last time. Return to 7f will suit but needs bit more off this mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Newcastle
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|24.97
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|14/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Sean Levey
|75
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|10/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|34.49
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/7
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|13.27
|25/08/19
|Goodwood
|7/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Sean Levey
|8.6
|04/08/19
|Deauville
|9/15
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|-
|07/07/19
|Deauville
|3/12
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|-
|18/06/19
|Ascot St James's Palace Stakes
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|50.37
|19/05/19
|Cologne
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|-
|18/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.5
|31/03/19
|Doncaster
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.55
|23/10/18
|Kempton Park
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2.59
|02/06/18
|Doncaster
|2/5
|Flat
|6f 111y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Sean Levey
|2.28
He doesn't look a natural 6f runner, so the return to 7f will suit this afternoon, likewise the good to firm conditions given the baking hot weather.
He can also make the running and is best when dominating - something of a must at the pace-setting haven at HQ.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -7.97
This week:
Staked: 5.0
Returned: 5.60
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Hayd 8th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 8 August, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arbalet
|War Glory
|Breath Of Air
|Irreverent
|Northernpowerhouse
|Dutch Decoy
|Indian Creak
|Sermon
|Triggered
|Cold Stare
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Newm 8th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 8 August, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Rufaa
|Bear Force One
|Tomfre
|Royal Marine
|Fox Champion
|Ziggle Pops
|Yoshimi
|No Nonsense
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Potentially thrown in on AW form and gave an indication that he's ready to capitalise when finishing strongly from too far back at Ascot 13 days ago. Excellent claims.