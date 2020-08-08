Today's Horse Racing Tips: Itkaann can shine on handicap debut at Salisbury

East Street can blast home for red hot Easterby

14:30 Thirsk - Back East Street Revue @ [8.8]

In-form trainer Tim Easterby has two runners in the 14:30, and I am backing his East Street Revue to land the honours in an open-looking sprint.

He was also supported last night on the Sportsbook into 13/2 from 15/2.

No. 10 (2) East Street Revue SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 75 Form: 82104-403

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/07/20 Thirsk 3/8 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 2lbs Duran Fentiman 8.71 24/07/20 Beverley 10/10 Flat 5f Good B 9st 12lbs Duran Fentiman 6.54 20/06/20 Ripon 4/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 32.19 18/12/19 Newcastle 4/13 Flat 6f Std B 9st 5lbs Duran Fentiman 60 08/11/19 Newcastle 14/14 Flat 6f Slow B 9st 0lbs David Allan 27.3 07/09/19 Thirsk 1/16 Flat 6f Good B 9st 2lbs David Allan 11.75 28/08/19 Musselburgh 2/10 Flat 5f 1y Gd/sft B 8st 9lbs David Allan 5.79 21/07/19 Redcar 8/9 Flat 5f 217y Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Duran Fentiman 22.07 06/07/19 Beverley 3/9 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Duran Fentiman 11 29/06/19 York 17/19 Flat 5f Gd/frm 0 10st 9lbs James Bowen 12.73 15/06/19 York 17/22 Flat 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 9lbs Duran Fentiman 15.5 02/06/19 Nottingham 2/7 Flat 5f 8y Good 8st 8lbs Duran Fentiman 9.37 14/05/19 Beverley 1/15 Flat 5f Good 9st 5lbs Duran Fentiman 65 03/05/19 Musselburgh 11/12 Flat 5f 1y Good B 8st 13lbs Duran Fentiman 27 18/04/19 Ripon 11/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm B 9st 10lbs Robert Dodsworth 7.42 15/11/18 Southwell 9/14 Flat 4f 214y Std B 9st 4lbs Duran Fentiman 12 27/10/18 Doncaster 20/22 Flat 5f 3y Good B 8st 3lbs Robert Dodsworth 13.55 20/10/18 Catterick Bridge 12/14 Flat 5f Soft B 8st 8lbs Jason Hart 9.93 12/10/18 York 4/18 Flat 5f Good B 8st 12lbs Duran Fentiman 7.6 29/09/18 Ripon 2/12 Flat 5f Good B 9st 6lbs Duran Fentiman 6.06 27/08/18 Southwell 7/14 Flat 4f 214y Std B 9st 2lbs Duran Fentiman 5.83

The 7yo is not quite the force of old but he is still a handy performer judged on a good run over Thirsk's 5f last time out. That was his best effort of the season, but the minimum trip looked a bit too sharp as he started to hit top stride very late. He didn't have the ideal position either throughout towards the near side of the group.

Back up to 6f will suit today, and I give him a chance off a low weight with decent ground.

Burrows set for a winner with promising Itkaann

16:00 Salisbury - Back Itkaann @ [3.75]

Itkaann looked a useful colt in the making in December when making all to win at Kempton and he is the bet to take the 16:00.

He is likely to be just behind Cloud Drift in the betting for this, but Itkaann's opening mark for a handicap of 83 could underestimate him.

No. 3 (7) Itkaann (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 83 Form: 421-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/12/19 Kempton Park 1/12 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 4.3 29/07/19 Ffos Las 2/8 Flat 7f 80y Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 4 27/06/19 Leicester 4/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs David Probert 20.17

He broke smartly to win on the all-weather, and making the running is never a bad thing at Salisbury. But the aspect I liked was how he was shaken up at the top of the straight before really kicking into overdrive at the final furlong marker. He saw out the 1m very strongly, and the stiff track that he'll face on Sunday is a plus.

His second to Berlin Tango last July at Ffos Las reads well too, as that horse is now rated 106.