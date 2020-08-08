- Trainer: Tim Easterby
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Itkaann can shine on handicap debut at Salisbury
Alan Dudman prepares to hand over for the next seven days, but he has two bets on Sunday for his final afternoon in the tipping chair...
"His second to Berlin Tango last July at Ffos Las reads well too, as that horse is now rated 106."
East Street can blast home for red hot Easterby
14:30 Thirsk - Back East Street Revue @ [8.8]
In-form trainer Tim Easterby has two runners in the 14:30, and I am backing his East Street Revue to land the honours in an open-looking sprint.
He was also supported last night on the Sportsbook into 13/2 from 15/2.
The 7yo is not quite the force of old but he is still a handy performer judged on a good run over Thirsk's 5f last time out. That was his best effort of the season, but the minimum trip looked a bit too sharp as he started to hit top stride very late. He didn't have the ideal position either throughout towards the near side of the group.
Back up to 6f will suit today, and I give him a chance off a low weight with decent ground.
Burrows set for a winner with promising Itkaann
16:00 Salisbury - Back Itkaann @ [3.75]
Itkaann looked a useful colt in the making in December when making all to win at Kempton and he is the bet to take the 16:00.
He is likely to be just behind Cloud Drift in the betting for this, but Itkaann's opening mark for a handicap of 83 could underestimate him.
Promising sort. Won 12-runner maiden at Kempton (1m) in December, relishing the increase in trip. Rates the type to do better again now handicapping and respected.
He broke smartly to win on the all-weather, and making the running is never a bad thing at Salisbury. But the aspect I liked was how he was shaken up at the top of the straight before really kicking into overdrive at the final furlong marker. He saw out the 1m very strongly, and the stiff track that he'll face on Sunday is a plus.
His second to Berlin Tango last July at Ffos Las reads well too, as that horse is now rated 106.
