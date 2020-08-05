To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Claims of Royal Countess look sound at Ayr

horse racing action
Alan has picked out a selection in the final race at Ayr on Wednesday
Tough luck for Alan Dudman yesterday as Midnite Bride finished second and hit [1.34] in-running. He heads to Lingfield and Ayr for his Wednesday selections...

"Her ability to see out the extra yardage with proven stamina is always a plus at Ayr with its long run-in."

Back Royal Countess @ BSP in the 18:10 at Ayr

Hannon filly can charge home at "leafy"

16:35 Lingfield - Back Fromnowon @ BSP

Lingfield tends to throw up horses who come late and fast, and for that reason, the Richard Hannon filly Fromnowon is worth backing in the 16:35.

It's a moderate card on the all-weather for Wednesday and bets were hard to find, but the selection didn't really get a run at Newbury last time.

Winner at Windsor in June. Creditable eighth of 15 on handicap debut at Newbury (7f, good, 12/1) 17 days ago. Makes polytrack debut. Still unexposed and worth considering switched to AW.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/07/20 Newbury 8/15 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Sean Levey 17.68
29/06/20 Windsor 1/8 Flat 6f 12y Firm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 3
15/06/20 Goodwood 2/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.55
20/07/19 Newmarket (July) 3/11 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Sean Levey 5.85
11/07/19 Newbury 2/13 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Sean Levey 19

That looked a stronger race than today's and she had a lot to do in the closing stages out the back. She could also have been disadvantaged by running near the stands' rail and it didn't help matters she was denied racing room.

She ran well in her first two starts this season and switches to the polytrack for Wednesday for the first time. Jockey Sean Levey will have to be patient as she is drawn out wide in 11.

Count on Royal to see out the distance

18:10 Ayr - Back Royal Countess @ BSP

Digging out bets at Ayr wasn't easy either, but Royal Countess is consistent and can keep her good season going. And consistency is worth so much in these sort of races.

This filly has improved for the switch to Mike Smith from Lucy Normile, although I am fairly sure Normile is now working as Smith's assistant (hopefully I have that right).

Winner here in July. Good second of 12 in minor event at this C&D (good, 7/2) 23 days ago. This is tougher.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/07/20 Ayr 2/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 12lbs Paddy Mathers 5
06/07/20 Ayr 1/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Paddy Mathers 15.13
29/09/19 Musselburgh 5/10 Flat 1m 4f 104y Gd/sft 8st 7lbs Paula Muir 33.61
06/09/19 Musselburgh 3/7 Flat 1m 4f 104y Good 8st 3lbs Paula Muir 21
18/07/19 Hamilton Park 5/7 Flat 1m 1f 35y Good 8st 4lbs Paula Muir 16.58
02/07/19 Hamilton Park 7/12 Flat 1m 68y Good 8st 7lbs Paula Muir 11.99
11/06/19 Carlisle 5/15 Flat 7f 173y Soft 8st 9lbs Paula Muir 6.63
29/05/19 Hamilton Park 3/12 Flat 1m 1f 35y Gd/sft 8st 3lbs Paula Muir 38.71
02/05/19 Musselburgh 6/9 Flat 1m 208y Gd/frm 8st 7lbs Phil Dennis 234.74
26/10/18 Doncaster 9/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Phil Dennis 1000
29/08/18 Musselburgh 8/9 Flat 7f 33y Good 9st 0lbs Phil Dennis 1000
13/08/18 Ayr 8/8 Flat 7f 50y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Jamie Gormley 259.32

She landed a 1m2f race with ease in soft conditions at the track last month, and followed up with a solid second over course and distance.

Her ability to see out the extra yardage with proven stamina is always a plus at Ayr with its long run-in, and whilst she has faced a hike in the weights, her jockey Carol Bartley is very capable in these amateur races. And whilst Dreamseller is in form and consistent, that horse will have to carry plenty of weight.

Alan Dudman's P & L

2020 Overall: -10.57

This week:
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Fromnowon @ BSP in the 16:35 at Lingfield
Back Royal Countess @ BSP in the 18:10 at Ayr

Alan Dudman,

