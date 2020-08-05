- Trainer: Richard Hannon
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Claims of Royal Countess look sound at Ayr
Tough luck for Alan Dudman yesterday as Midnite Bride finished second and hit [1.34] in-running. He heads to Lingfield and Ayr for his Wednesday selections...
"Her ability to see out the extra yardage with proven stamina is always a plus at Ayr with its long run-in."
Hannon filly can charge home at "leafy"
16:35 Lingfield - Back Fromnowon @ BSP
Lingfield tends to throw up horses who come late and fast, and for that reason, the Richard Hannon filly Fromnowon is worth backing in the 16:35.
It's a moderate card on the all-weather for Wednesday and bets were hard to find, but the selection didn't really get a run at Newbury last time.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/07/20
|Newbury
|8/15
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Sean Levey
|17.68
|29/06/20
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|3
|15/06/20
|Goodwood
|2/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.55
|20/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|3/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Sean Levey
|5.85
|11/07/19
|Newbury
|2/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Sean Levey
|19
That looked a stronger race than today's and she had a lot to do in the closing stages out the back. She could also have been disadvantaged by running near the stands' rail and it didn't help matters she was denied racing room.
She ran well in her first two starts this season and switches to the polytrack for Wednesday for the first time. Jockey Sean Levey will have to be patient as she is drawn out wide in 11.
Count on Royal to see out the distance
18:10 Ayr - Back Royal Countess @ BSP
Digging out bets at Ayr wasn't easy either, but Royal Countess is consistent and can keep her good season going. And consistency is worth so much in these sort of races.
This filly has improved for the switch to Mike Smith from Lucy Normile, although I am fairly sure Normile is now working as Smith's assistant (hopefully I have that right).
Winner here in July. Good second of 12 in minor event at this C&D (good, 7/2) 23 days ago. This is tougher.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/07/20
|Ayr
|2/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 12lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|5
|06/07/20
|Ayr
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Paddy Mathers
|15.13
|29/09/19
|Musselburgh
|5/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 104y
|Gd/sft
|8st 7lbs
|Paula Muir
|33.61
|06/09/19
|Musselburgh
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 4f 104y
|Good
|8st 3lbs
|Paula Muir
|21
|18/07/19
|Hamilton Park
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 35y
|Good
|8st 4lbs
|Paula Muir
|16.58
|02/07/19
|Hamilton Park
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 68y
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|Paula Muir
|11.99
|11/06/19
|Carlisle
|5/15
|Flat
|7f 173y
|Soft
|8st 9lbs
|Paula Muir
|6.63
|29/05/19
|Hamilton Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 35y
|Gd/sft
|8st 3lbs
|Paula Muir
|38.71
|02/05/19
|Musselburgh
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 208y
|Gd/frm
|8st 7lbs
|Phil Dennis
|234.74
|26/10/18
|Doncaster
|9/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Phil Dennis
|1000
|29/08/18
|Musselburgh
|8/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Phil Dennis
|1000
|13/08/18
|Ayr
|8/8
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Jamie Gormley
|259.32
She landed a 1m2f race with ease in soft conditions at the track last month, and followed up with a solid second over course and distance.
Her ability to see out the extra yardage with proven stamina is always a plus at Ayr with its long run-in, and whilst she has faced a hike in the weights, her jockey Carol Bartley is very capable in these amateur races. And whilst Dreamseller is in form and consistent, that horse will have to carry plenty of weight.
Winner at Windsor in June. Creditable eighth of 15 on handicap debut at Newbury (7f, good, 12/1) 17 days ago. Makes polytrack debut. Still unexposed and worth considering switched to AW.