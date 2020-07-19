Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Curragh on Sunday

Frenetic - 15:10 Curragh

Frenetic justified market support in the manner of a potentially useful recruit when winning on debut last month, and she once again showed good speed to follow up at this venue recently, doing so in impressive fashion. She'll go on improving and is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride and complete the hat-trick.

No. 2 (1) Frenetic (Ire) SBK 9/10 EXC 1.96 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 11

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 1/6 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 2.12 10/06/20 Navan 1/14 Flat 5f 164y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 3.85

Make A Challenge - 15:45 Curragh

Make A Challenge arrives here on the back of a career-best performance, enhancing his already superb record at this venue when proving far too good for his rivals in a listed race here nine days ago. That was his second win in three runs since the resumption and this appeals as a good opportunity for him to belatedly open his account at group level.

No. 1 (1) Make A Challenge (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: James J. Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: - Form: 2115-6161

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/07/20 Curragh 1/8 Flat 5f 110y Gd/sft 0 9st 12lbs James J. Doyle 3.88 28/06/20 Curragh 6/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs James J. Doyle 2.47 20/06/20 Naas 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs James J. Doyle 3.91 22/02/20 Doha (Qatar) 6/10 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 0 9st 2lbs James J. Doyle - 19/10/19 Ascot 5/17 Flat 6f Soft 0 9st 2lbs James J. Doyle 11.31 13/10/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 6lbs James J. Doyle 3 28/09/19 Curragh 1/20 Flat 5f Soft 0 9st 8lbs James J. Doyle 6.31 15/09/19 Curragh 2/24 Flat 6f Good 0 8st 13lbs J. M. Sheridan 7.79 16/08/19 Curragh 1/14 Flat 6f Soft 0 9st 0lbs James J. Doyle 13.71 03/08/19 Galway 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 0 10st 4lbs J. M. Sheridan 5.24 30/07/19 Galway 1/16 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 7lbs James J. Doyle 17 14/06/19 Fairyhouse 5/17 Flat 7f Soft 0 9st 8lbs J. M. Sheridan 13 30/05/19 Fairyhouse 1/7 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 8lbs J. M. Sheridan 3.8 14/05/19 Killarney 2/8 Flat 1m 40y Good 0 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 11.5 27/04/19 Limerick 7/16 Flat 1m Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 30 21/12/18 Dundalk 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs K. J. Leonard 15.77 14/12/18 Dundalk 3/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 25.45 07/12/18 Dundalk 8/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 9st 5lbs A. M. Glynn 470.29 21/11/18 Dundalk 7/8 Flat 6f Std 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 25

Lemista - 16:15 Curragh

Lemista ended last season on a high, getting off the mark at the third attempt at Gowran Park, and she progressed again after five months off when making the breakthrough at pattern level in March. She had less on in theory following up that success in a listed race back at Gowran on her return, but left an even bigger impression in bringing up the hat-trick, untroubled by the longer trip but looking blessed with telling pace as well. She is clearly most progressive, and given the greenness she has also shown, remains open to further improvement. She's destined for many more big days, starting with this one.

No. 5 (3) Lemista (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 451-11