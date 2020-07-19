To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Curragh on Sunday

Racing in Ireland
Timeform provide three bets from the Curragh on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select three bets from the Curragh on Sunday...

"...once again showed good speed to follow up at this venue recently..."

Timeform on Frenetic

Frenetic - 15:10 Curragh

Frenetic justified market support in the manner of a potentially useful recruit when winning on debut last month, and she once again showed good speed to follow up at this venue recently, doing so in impressive fashion. She'll go on improving and is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride and complete the hat-trick.

Promising type. Maintained 100% record when winning 6-runner listed race at this course (5f, good, 10/11) 22 days ago by 5 lengths from Mooneista, impressively. Has to be taken seriously.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Curragh 1/6 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 2.12
10/06/20 Navan 1/14 Flat 5f 164y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 3.85

Make A Challenge - 15:45 Curragh

Make A Challenge arrives here on the back of a career-best performance, enhancing his already superb record at this venue when proving far too good for his rivals in a listed race here nine days ago. That was his second win in three runs since the resumption and this appeals as a good opportunity for him to belatedly open his account at group level.

Very smart gelding. 4-time course winner. 2 wins from 3 runs this year. Didn't need to improve to win 8-runner minor event at this course (5.5f, good to soft, 5/2) 9 days ago. Shortlist material.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
10/07/20 Curragh 1/8 Flat 5f 110y Gd/sft 0 9st 12lbs James J. Doyle 3.88
28/06/20 Curragh 6/9 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs James J. Doyle 2.47
20/06/20 Naas 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs James J. Doyle 3.91
22/02/20 Doha (Qatar) 6/10 Flat 5f 212y Gd/frm 0 9st 2lbs James J. Doyle -
19/10/19 Ascot 5/17 Flat 6f Soft 0 9st 2lbs James J. Doyle 11.31
13/10/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 6lbs James J. Doyle 3
28/09/19 Curragh 1/20 Flat 5f Soft 0 9st 8lbs James J. Doyle 6.31
15/09/19 Curragh 2/24 Flat 6f Good 0 8st 13lbs J. M. Sheridan 7.79
16/08/19 Curragh 1/14 Flat 6f Soft 0 9st 0lbs James J. Doyle 13.71
03/08/19 Galway 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 0 10st 4lbs J. M. Sheridan 5.24
30/07/19 Galway 1/16 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 7lbs James J. Doyle 17
14/06/19 Fairyhouse 5/17 Flat 7f Soft 0 9st 8lbs J. M. Sheridan 13
30/05/19 Fairyhouse 1/7 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 8lbs J. M. Sheridan 3.8
14/05/19 Killarney 2/8 Flat 1m 40y Good 0 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 11.5
27/04/19 Limerick 7/16 Flat 1m Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 30
21/12/18 Dundalk 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 5lbs K. J. Leonard 15.77
14/12/18 Dundalk 3/13 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 25.45
07/12/18 Dundalk 8/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 9st 5lbs A. M. Glynn 470.29
21/11/18 Dundalk 7/8 Flat 6f Std 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 25

Lemista - 16:15 Curragh

Lemista ended last season on a high, getting off the mark at the third attempt at Gowran Park, and she progressed again after five months off when making the breakthrough at pattern level in March. She had less on in theory following up that success in a listed race back at Gowran on her return, but left an even bigger impression in bringing up the hat-trick, untroubled by the longer trip but looking blessed with telling pace as well. She is clearly most progressive, and given the greenness she has also shown, remains open to further improvement. She's destined for many more big days, starting with this one.

Promising type. Career best when winning 11-runner listed race (5/2) at Gowran (9.4f, good to soft) 30 days ago by 2 lengths from Come September, impressively. Shortlist material.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Gowran Park 1/11 Flat 1m 1f 100y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs C. T. Keane 4
23/03/20 Naas 1/9 Flat 1m Heavy 8st 11lbs C. D. Hayes 12
14/10/19 Gowran Park 1/14 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 7.26
01/09/19 Cork 5/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 5.82
15/08/19 Leopardstown 4/14 Flat 7f 30y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs C. T. Keane 23.18

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Frenetic – 15:10 Curragh
Make A Challenge – 15:45 Curragh
Lemista – 16:15 Curragh

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Curr 19th Jul (6f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mother Earth
Frenetic
Inner Beauty
Aloha Star
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curr 19th Jul (5f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aali
Make A Challenge
Punita Arora
Southern Hills
American Lady
Wheels On Fire
Rapid Reaction
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Curr 19th Jul (1m1f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lemista
One Voice
Lovelier
Ridenza
Snapraeceps
Kiss For A Jewel
Crotchet
Cerro Bayo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles