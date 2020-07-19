Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Curragh on Sunday

- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
Timeform select three bets from the Curragh on Sunday...
"...once again showed good speed to follow up at this venue recently..."
Timeform on Frenetic
Frenetic justified market support in the manner of a potentially useful recruit when winning on debut last month, and she once again showed good speed to follow up at this venue recently, doing so in impressive fashion. She'll go on improving and is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride and complete the hat-trick.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Curragh
|1/6
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.12
|10/06/20
|Navan
|1/14
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.85
Make A Challenge - 15:45 Curragh
Make A Challenge arrives here on the back of a career-best performance, enhancing his already superb record at this venue when proving far too good for his rivals in a listed race here nine days ago. That was his second win in three runs since the resumption and this appeals as a good opportunity for him to belatedly open his account at group level.
Very smart gelding. 4-time course winner. 2 wins from 3 runs this year. Didn't need to improve to win 8-runner minor event at this course (5.5f, good to soft, 5/2) 9 days ago. Shortlist material.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Curragh
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 12lbs
|James J. Doyle
|3.88
|28/06/20
|Curragh
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|James J. Doyle
|2.47
|20/06/20
|Naas
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|James J. Doyle
|3.91
|22/02/20
|Doha (Qatar)
|6/10
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 2lbs
|James J. Doyle
|-
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|5/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|James J. Doyle
|11.31
|13/10/19
|Curragh
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|James J. Doyle
|3
|28/09/19
|Curragh
|1/20
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|0
|9st 8lbs
|James J. Doyle
|6.31
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|2/24
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|0
|8st 13lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|7.79
|16/08/19
|Curragh
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|0
|9st 0lbs
|James J. Doyle
|13.71
|03/08/19
|Galway
|1/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|0
|10st 4lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|5.24
|30/07/19
|Galway
|1/16
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 7lbs
|James J. Doyle
|17
|14/06/19
|Fairyhouse
|5/17
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|0
|9st 8lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|13
|30/05/19
|Fairyhouse
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|0
|9st 8lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|3.8
|14/05/19
|Killarney
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 40y
|Good
|0
|9st 7lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|11.5
|27/04/19
|Limerick
|7/16
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|30
|21/12/18
|Dundalk
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 5lbs
|K. J. Leonard
|15.77
|14/12/18
|Dundalk
|3/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|25.45
|07/12/18
|Dundalk
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 150y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|A. M. Glynn
|470.29
|21/11/18
|Dundalk
|7/8
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|25
Lemista ended last season on a high, getting off the mark at the third attempt at Gowran Park, and she progressed again after five months off when making the breakthrough at pattern level in March. She had less on in theory following up that success in a listed race back at Gowran on her return, but left an even bigger impression in bringing up the hat-trick, untroubled by the longer trip but looking blessed with telling pace as well. She is clearly most progressive, and given the greenness she has also shown, remains open to further improvement. She's destined for many more big days, starting with this one.
Promising type. Career best when winning 11-runner listed race (5/2) at Gowran (9.4f, good to soft) 30 days ago by 2 lengths from Come September, impressively. Shortlist material.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Gowran Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 100y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4
|23/03/20
|Naas
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|12
|14/10/19
|Gowran Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|7.26
|01/09/19
|Cork
|5/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|5.82
|15/08/19
|Leopardstown
|4/14
|Flat
|7f 30y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|C. T. Keane
|23.18
