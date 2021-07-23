To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Saturday

Horse racing at York
There's good racing at York on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at York on Saturday.

Outside World - 15:50 York

Outside World has a good pedigree - she is out of Group 1 winner Nahoodh - and she made an encouraging to her career when only narrowly beaten at Lingfield recently. Outside World showed good pace and ran to a level that sets a clear standard in this contest. She will take plenty of stopping if building on that effort.

Monsieur Lambrays - 16:25 York

Monsieur Lambrays progressed well last season and was an authoritative winner of this contest. He has been below his best on both outings this term but this represents a drop in class and he is only 2 lb higher than when successful here last year. Andrea Atzeni is an interesting jockey booking and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back.

Pagan - 17:35 York

Pagan got off the mark with something to spare at Pontefract last month, winning by a cosy half-length after overcoming a positional bias (raced away from the rail). He didn't need to match the form he had shown when runner-up in a red-hot Yarmouth maiden and he looks well treated on his handicap debut based on that form.


Smart Stat

Mohaafeth - 15:15 York
25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Outside World @ 2.01/1 in the 15:50 at York
Back Monsieur Lambrays @ 5.39/2 in the 16:25 at York
Back Pagan @ 3.55/2 in the 17:35 at York

York 24th Jul (6f Nov Stks)

Saturday 24 July, 3.50pm

Outside World
Joeyremy
Perfect Glory
International Boy
Captainhughjampton
York 24th Jul (2m Hcap)

Saturday 24 July, 4.25pm

Greengage
Ghadbbaan
Bollin Neil
Ernesto
Monsieur Lambrays
Eagle Court
Dance To Paris
Watersmeet
York 24th Jul (7f Hcap)

Saturday 24 July, 5.35pm

Pagan
Outrun The Storm
Candescence
Northern Express
Tamaska
Ford Madox Brown
Beloved
Adaay Dream
Billian
Run This Way
Ballycommon
