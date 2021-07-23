- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Franny Norton
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Saturday
Timeform identify the three best bets at York on Saturday.
Outside World has a good pedigree - she is out of Group 1 winner Nahoodh - and she made an encouraging to her career when only narrowly beaten at Lingfield recently. Outside World showed good pace and ran to a level that sets a clear standard in this contest. She will take plenty of stopping if building on that effort.
Monsieur Lambrays - 16:25 York
Monsieur Lambrays progressed well last season and was an authoritative winner of this contest. He has been below his best on both outings this term but this represents a drop in class and he is only 2 lb higher than when successful here last year. Andrea Atzeni is an interesting jockey booking and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back.
Pagan got off the mark with something to spare at Pontefract last month, winning by a cosy half-length after overcoming a positional bias (raced away from the rail). He didn't need to match the form he had shown when runner-up in a red-hot Yarmouth maiden and he looks well treated on his handicap debut based on that form.
Smart Stat
Mohaafeth - 15:15 York
25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
York 24th Jul (6f Nov Stks)
Saturday 24 July, 3.50pm
Saturday 24 July, 3.50pm
|Outside World
|Joeyremy
|Perfect Glory
|International Boy
|Captainhughjampton
York 24th Jul (2m Hcap)
Saturday 24 July, 4.25pm
Saturday 24 July, 4.25pm
|Greengage
|Ghadbbaan
|Bollin Neil
|Ernesto
|Monsieur Lambrays
|Eagle Court
|Dance To Paris
|Watersmeet
York 24th Jul (7f Hcap)
Saturday 24 July, 5.35pm
Saturday 24 July, 5.35pm
|Pagan
|Outrun The Storm
|Candescence
|Northern Express
|Tamaska
|Ford Madox Brown
|Beloved
|Adaay Dream
|Billian
|Run This Way
|Ballycommon