Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Saturday

Outside World - 15:50 York

Outside World has a good pedigree - she is out of Group 1 winner Nahoodh - and she made an encouraging to her career when only narrowly beaten at Lingfield recently. Outside World showed good pace and ran to a level that sets a clear standard in this contest. She will take plenty of stopping if building on that effort.

No. 5 (2) Outside World SBK 4/5 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Monsieur Lambrays - 16:25 York

Monsieur Lambrays progressed well last season and was an authoritative winner of this contest. He has been below his best on both outings this term but this represents a drop in class and he is only 2 lb higher than when successful here last year. Andrea Atzeni is an interesting jockey booking and it would be no surprise were he to bounce back.

No. 2 (2) Monsieur Lambrays SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 86

Pagan - 17:35 York

Pagan got off the mark with something to spare at Pontefract last month, winning by a cosy half-length after overcoming a positional bias (raced away from the rail). He didn't need to match the form he had shown when runner-up in a red-hot Yarmouth maiden and he looks well treated on his handicap debut based on that form.