Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Friday

"...he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark after three months off..."

Just For Yuse - 18:00 York

Just For Yuse showed improved form to get off the mark at Beverley last month, drawing clear from over a furlong out to land the spoils by three and three quarter lengths. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 78. After all, he probably has more to offer after only three starts and Joanna Mason, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, is a positive jockey booking in a race of this nature.

Silken Petals - 19:00 York

Silken Petals stepped up on her previous efforts when second on her nursery debut here two weeks ago, showing fairly useful form to be beaten less than two lengths. Held up in the early stages, she quickened to lead entering the final furlong and briefly looked the likeliest winner (hit a low of 1.22 in-running) before being worn down close home. That form comfortably sets the standard now back in a novice, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved victory.

Kettle Hill - 20:00 York

Kettle Hill proved to be a disappointment on his handicap debut at Redcar in April, but he had made good progress prior to that, notably winning a novice event at Wolverhampton which is proving strong form. It's too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run and he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark after three months off, possessing both the pedigree and physique to suggest he will go on improving.


Smart Stat

KETTLE HILL - 20:00 York
23% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid-season

Recommended bets

Back Just For Yuse @ 5.04/1 in the 18:00 at York
Back Silken Petals @ 2.3811/8 in the 19:00 at York
Back Kettle Hill @ 3.02/1 in the 20:00 at York

