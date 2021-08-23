To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Yarmouth
Timeform bring you three to back at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday...

"...an opening mark of 80 shouldn't be beyond her..."

Timeform on Farhh To Sky

Oriental Art - 14:00 Yarmouth

Oriental Art remains a maiden but continues to leave the impression that he has an even bigger performance in the locker, looking more than capable of defying this mark when hitting the frame at Thirsk last time. He made his challenge from much further back than those who finished in front of him and he is a horse to persevere with.

Farhh To Shy - 15:00 Yarmouth

Farhh To Shy is from a family that the yard knows well and she landed good support when opening her account at the second attempt over six furlongs here last month. She improved further when narrowly denied over the same course and distance last time, shaping like the best horse at the weights under a penalty, and an opening mark of 80 shouldn't be beyond her.

Almadrina - 16:00 Yarmouth

Almadrina opened her account at Brighton in June and was holding her form very well, filling the runner-up spot on her next three starts before producing below-par effort at Chelmsford earlier this month. She did too much too soon on that occasion, though, so is best not judged too harshly, and she remains well treated.

Oriental Art - 14:00 Yarmouth

2 - David Simcock's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Oriental Art @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:00 at Yarmouth
Back Farhh To Shy @ 4.3310/3 in the 15:00 at Yarmouth
Back Almadrina @ 6.511/2 in the 16:00 at Yarmouth

Yarmouth 24th Aug (1m3f Hcap)

Tuesday 24 August, 2.00pm

Silvestris
Gold Arch
Oriental Art
Ace Rothstein
Coqueta
Prismatic
Yarmouth 24th Aug (7f Hcap)

Tuesday 24 August, 3.00pm

Dashing Dick
Farhh To Shy
Asmund
Sir Benedict
Bobby On The Beat
Bond Angel
Yorkshire Pirlo
Impeach
Yarmouth 24th Aug (7f Hcap)

Tuesday 24 August, 4.00pm

Little Sunflower
Almadrina
Rockesbury
Okaidi
Sorbonne
Amal
Racy Stacey
Gently Spoken
Stage Lights
Rinty Maginty
Love Sensation
Chickenfortea
Jonathans Princess
