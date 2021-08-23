Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Oriental Art - 14:00 Yarmouth

Oriental Art remains a maiden but continues to leave the impression that he has an even bigger performance in the locker, looking more than capable of defying this mark when hitting the frame at Thirsk last time. He made his challenge from much further back than those who finished in front of him and he is a horse to persevere with.

No. 5 (6) Oriental Art SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 70

Farhh To Shy - 15:00 Yarmouth

Farhh To Shy is from a family that the yard knows well and she landed good support when opening her account at the second attempt over six furlongs here last month. She improved further when narrowly denied over the same course and distance last time, shaping like the best horse at the weights under a penalty, and an opening mark of 80 shouldn't be beyond her.

Almadrina - 16:00 Yarmouth

Almadrina opened her account at Brighton in June and was holding her form very well, filling the runner-up spot on her next three starts before producing below-par effort at Chelmsford earlier this month. She did too much too soon on that occasion, though, so is best not judged too harshly, and she remains well treated.