Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Cloudy Dawn - 19:30 Yarmouth

There's surely more to come from Cloudy Dawn, who was much improved when supplementing her debut success after eight months off at Lingfield three weeks ago. There was plenty to like about that performance, and she is fully expected to make light of a mark of 80 on handicap debut and take her record to a perfect three from three.

No. 1 (7) Cloudy Dawn (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Russian Virtue - 20:00 Yarmouth

It's probably worth putting a line through Russian Virtue's latest start at Nottingham where he never travelled with much fluency and folded as though something may have been wrong. It is worth remembering how well he shaped on his return at Doncaster in March, leaving the impression he is on a very good mark, and he should be bang in the mix if returning to that sort of form in a first-time hood.

No. 1 (7) Russian Virtue SBK 7/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Crane - 20:30 Yarmouth

This looks an open handicap, but Crane shaped better than the bare result on his reappearance at Redcar in April, and the feeling is he is on a good mark. He was dropped out in the early stages and didn't get the clearest of runs when trying to make his challenge and was forced to switch entering the final furlong. He is entitled to come on for that and it is worth repeating he has a useful pedigree.