To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Yarmouth
Timeform pick out three bets from Yarmouth on Tuesday evening

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

"...he should be bang in the mix if returning to that sort of form in a first-time hood..."

Timeform on Russian Virtue

Cloudy Dawn - 19:30 Yarmouth

There's surely more to come from Cloudy Dawn, who was much improved when supplementing her debut success after eight months off at Lingfield three weeks ago. There was plenty to like about that performance, and she is fully expected to make light of a mark of 80 on handicap debut and take her record to a perfect three from three.

Russian Virtue - 20:00 Yarmouth

It's probably worth putting a line through Russian Virtue's latest start at Nottingham where he never travelled with much fluency and folded as though something may have been wrong. It is worth remembering how well he shaped on his return at Doncaster in March, leaving the impression he is on a very good mark, and he should be bang in the mix if returning to that sort of form in a first-time hood.

Crane - 20:30 Yarmouth

This looks an open handicap, but Crane shaped better than the bare result on his reappearance at Redcar in April, and the feeling is he is on a good mark. He was dropped out in the early stages and didn't get the clearest of runs when trying to make his challenge and was forced to switch entering the final furlong. He is entitled to come on for that and it is worth repeating he has a useful pedigree.

Smart Stat

Cloudy Dawn - 19:30 Yarmouth

23% - William Haggas's strike rate at YARMOUTH since the start of the 2017 season

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Cloudy Dawn @ 2.26/5 in the 19:30 at Yarmouth
Back Russian Virtue @ 7.06/1 in the 20:00 at Yarmouth
Back Crane @ 6.05/1 in the 20:30 at Yarmouth

Yarmouth 1st Jun (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cloudy Dawn
Copinet
Durdle Door
Sugauli
Smeatons Light
Praise Of Shadows
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 1st Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blackcastle Storm
Capla Berry
Alibaba
Mythical Madness
Lammas
Conscious
Russian Virtue
Vocatus
Arabian Romance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 1st Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Addosh
Military Man
Crane
Lightening Shore
Smart Qibili
Villeurbanne
Natural Value
Dickens
Bint Al Anood
Arqoob
Lennys Spirit
Mind That Jet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips