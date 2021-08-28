- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
- Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 99
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Yarmouth on Sunday...
Timeform on Heer's Sadie
Finest Sound ran right up to his best when third on his latest outing at Doncaster, sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten just half a length. He can race from the same mark here and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer on just his second start at the trip. He has already shown that he is capable of smart form on his day and it will be disappointing if he can't go close here under Andrea Atzeni, who rides this track particularly well (23% strike rate).
Banshee has achieved a fair level of form in three starts to date and the novice event in which she was third at Kempton last time has worked out well, with the runner-up going on to win impressively at Newmarket on Friday. Banshee now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. After all, she sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock more improvement on her first try over a mile.
Heer's Sadie had been running consistently before producing a career-best effort to get off the mark over this course and distance earlier this month. She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, finding plenty in the final furlong to win by three quarters of a length. She is only 4 lb higher in the weights here and seems sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if continuing to go the right way.
Smart Stat
FINEST SOUND - 14:05 Yarmouth
23% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Yarmouth
Recommended bets
Yarmouth 29th Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 29 August, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sky Defender
|The Citys Phantom
|Protected Guest
|Spanish Archer
|Finest Sound
|Dawaam
Yarmouth 29th Aug (1m Nursery)Show Hide
Sunday 29 August, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Uncs
|Sharp Combo
|Banshee
Yarmouth 29th Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 29 August, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Heers Sadie
|Morty
|Molly Shaw
|Rockett Man
|Mr Millarcky
|Camachess
|Minhaaj
|World Of Windhover
|Media Guest
|Elakazaam