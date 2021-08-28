To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Sunday

Racing at Yarmouth
Timeform bring you three to back at Yarmouth on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Yarmouth on Sunday...

"...had been running consistently before producing a career-best effort to get off the mark over this course and distance..."

Timeform on Heer's Sadie

Finest Sound - 14:05 Yarmouth

Finest Sound ran right up to his best when third on his latest outing at Doncaster, sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten just half a length. He can race from the same mark here and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer on just his second start at the trip. He has already shown that he is capable of smart form on his day and it will be disappointing if he can't go close here under Andrea Atzeni, who rides this track particularly well (23% strike rate).

Banshee - 15:15 Yarmouth

Banshee has achieved a fair level of form in three starts to date and the novice event in which she was third at Kempton last time has worked out well, with the runner-up going on to win impressively at Newmarket on Friday. Banshee now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. After all, she sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock more improvement on her first try over a mile.

Heer's Sadie - 17:00 Yarmouth

Heer's Sadie had been running consistently before producing a career-best effort to get off the mark over this course and distance earlier this month. She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, finding plenty in the final furlong to win by three quarters of a length. She is only 4 lb higher in the weights here and seems sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if continuing to go the right way.


Smart Stat

FINEST SOUND - 14:05 Yarmouth
23% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Yarmouth

Recommended bets

Back Finest Sound @ 2.8815/8 in the 14:05 at Yarmouth
Back Banshee @ 2.6313/8 in the 15:15 at Yarmouth
Back Heer's Sadie @ 11.010/1 in the 17:00 at Yarmouth

Yarmouth 29th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 29 August, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sky Defender
The Citys Phantom
Protected Guest
Spanish Archer
Finest Sound
Dawaam
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 29th Aug (1m Nursery)

Show Hide

Sunday 29 August, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Uncs
Sharp Combo
Banshee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 29th Aug (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 29 August, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Heers Sadie
Morty
Molly Shaw
Rockett Man
Mr Millarcky
Camachess
Minhaaj
World Of Windhover
Media Guest
Elakazaam
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips