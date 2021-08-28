Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Sunday

Finest Sound - 14:05 Yarmouth

Finest Sound ran right up to his best when third on his latest outing at Doncaster, sticking to his task well under pressure to be beaten just half a length. He can race from the same mark here and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer on just his second start at the trip. He has already shown that he is capable of smart form on his day and it will be disappointing if he can't go close here under Andrea Atzeni, who rides this track particularly well (23% strike rate).

No. 2 (1) Finest Sound (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 99

Banshee - 15:15 Yarmouth

Banshee has achieved a fair level of form in three starts to date and the novice event in which she was third at Kempton last time has worked out well, with the runner-up going on to win impressively at Newmarket on Friday. Banshee now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. After all, she sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock more improvement on her first try over a mile.

No. 3 (1) Banshee (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Brian O'Rourke

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 75

Heer's Sadie - 17:00 Yarmouth

Heer's Sadie had been running consistently before producing a career-best effort to get off the mark over this course and distance earlier this month. She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, finding plenty in the final furlong to win by three quarters of a length. She is only 4 lb higher in the weights here and seems sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if continuing to go the right way.