Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Friday

Akkeringa - 13:25 Yarmouth

Akkeringa finished second in a first-time tongue strap at this venue last week, looking the winner for much of the final furlong, and he now starts life in handicaps off a workable-looking mark. Oisin Murphy keeps the ride and he should go very close with the return to seven furlongs probably in his favour.

No. 10 (10) Akkeringa SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67

Kemari - 14:30 Yarmouth

Kemari is a typically well-related colt for connections and settled well on his debut (wore a hood) when finishing second at Newmarket earlier this month. He started at a double-figure price but showed plenty to work on behind a high-class prospect, leaving the impression he wasn't suited by the steady pace (has plenty of stamina in his pedigree). Kemari should have learnt plenty for that experience and the step up in trip is very much in his favour. He is well up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 4 (2) Kemari SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Turntable - 16:45 Yarmouth

Chris Wall does well at this track and Turntable will remain of interest following his win at Newmarket last time. He confirmed the promise of his reappearance and proved better than ever, settling better than has previously been the case and having a bit to spare at the line. A subsequent 4 lb rise is more than fair and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.