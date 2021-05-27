To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Friday

Yarmouth
Timeform bring you three to back at Yarmouth on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Yarmouth on Friday.

"A subsequent 4 lb rise is more than fair..."

Timeform on Turntable

Akkeringa - 13:25 Yarmouth

Akkeringa finished second in a first-time tongue strap at this venue last week, looking the winner for much of the final furlong, and he now starts life in handicaps off a workable-looking mark. Oisin Murphy keeps the ride and he should go very close with the return to seven furlongs probably in his favour.

Kemari - 14:30 Yarmouth

Kemari is a typically well-related colt for connections and settled well on his debut (wore a hood) when finishing second at Newmarket earlier this month. He started at a double-figure price but showed plenty to work on behind a high-class prospect, leaving the impression he wasn't suited by the steady pace (has plenty of stamina in his pedigree). Kemari should have learnt plenty for that experience and the step up in trip is very much in his favour. He is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Turntable - 16:45 Yarmouth

Chris Wall does well at this track and Turntable will remain of interest following his win at Newmarket last time. He confirmed the promise of his reappearance and proved better than ever, settling better than has previously been the case and having a bit to spare at the line. A subsequent 4 lb rise is more than fair and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Smart Stat

Turntable - 16:45 Yarmoutn

21% - Chris Wall's strike rate at YARMOUTH since the start of the 2017 season

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Akkeringa @ 3.02/1 in the 13:25 at Yarmouth
Back Kemari @ 3.55/2 in the 14:30 at Yarmouth
Back Turntable @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:45 at Yarmouth

Yarmouth 28th May (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 28 May, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Akkeringa
Numoor
Dashing Dick
Mojandil
George Scott
Graystone
Prospect
Epic Express
Evening Song
Zen Dancer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 28th May (1m3f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 28 May, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kemari
Breccia
Ballantruan
Valley Forge
Royal Harmony
Divine Comedy
Adrastus
Swiss Mistress
Last Mission
Fantasising
Full Moon Rising
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 28th May (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 28 May, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Turntable
Billhilly
Dalanijujo
Goddess Of Fire
Papa Stour
Angels Whisper
Masked Identity
Assembled
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips