Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Worcester on Sunday

Jumps racing
"She has a penalty to carry here but still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings..."

Caviciana - 13:30 Worcester

Caviciana shaped encouragingly after six months off when fourth at Southwell last time, typically travelling well and leading briefly after the second last before her effort flattened out. She now drops back slightly in trip for her chasing debut and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 93. After all, she has been placed from similar marks over hurdles and arguably has the pedigree to make an even better chaser.

Whoshotwho - 14:00 Worcester

Whoshotwho had plausible excuses when only fourth on his most recent outing at Perth, possibly finding the race coming too soon after an encouraging return from a long absence at Warwick. He showed at Warwick that he still retains plenty of ability, passing the post less than two lengths behind the winner after tiring late on. He has been given a good break since disappointing last time and could be worth another chance to take advantage of a much-reduced mark compared to where he was in his prime.

Yauthym - 16:35 Worcester

Yauthm made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, finally seeing her consistency rewarded with a win. She was produced to lead three out and kept going well to land the spoils by six lengths in dominant fashion. She has a penalty to carry here but still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so this looks a good opportunity for her to follow up for the in-form Fergal O'Brien (65% of horses running to form).


Smart Stat

WHOSHOTWHO - 14:00 Worcester
21% - Sam Twiston-Davies' strike rate at Worcester

Recommended bets

Back Caviciana @ [] in the 13:30 at Worcester
Back Whoshotwho @ [] in the 14:00 at Worcester
Back Yauthym @ [] in the 16:35 at Worcester

Bet slip

Close

