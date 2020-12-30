To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

Horse racing at Wolverhampton
There's racing at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

Timeform provide three selections from Wolverhampton on Wednesday...

"...arrives here on the back of two wins over course and distance..."

Timeform on Cityzen Serg

Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton

Recuerdame has won twice over this course and distance and produced a creditable effort when a close-up fifth here last month. He wasn't beaten far on that occasion and has been dropped 1 lb, so looks to be on a competitive mark. Trainer Simon Dow is in good form - his last five runners have all finished in the first three - and a bold bid is on the cards.

My Law - 17:40 Wolverhampton

My Law has done well since joining Jonathan Portman and built on some encouraging efforts when scoring at Kempton last time, where she seemed to benefit from the step up to a mile. My Law forged a length and three-quarters clear under Richard Kingscote, who was on board for the first time, and a 5 lb rise in the weights may not stop her from following up under the same rider. She may have more to offer for this yard over this sort of trip.

Cityzen Serg - 18:10 Wolverhampton

Cityzen Serg is thriving at present and arrives here on the back of two wins over course and distance. He posted a career-best effort when scoring by a neck here last month, sticking to his task well inside the final furlong, and a 4 lb rise in the weights does not look severe based on his positive profile on the all-weather. He is on an upward curve whereas his rivals are largely exposed.

Smart Stat

Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton
£128.76 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton
My Law - 17:40 Wolverhampton
Cityzen Serg - 18:10 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 30th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 December, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blue Dawn
Recuerdame
Born To Sire
Plumette
Inner Circle
Tavrina
Weloof
Alfies Angel
Winklemann
Couldnt Could She
Tallys Son
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 30th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 December, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Casaruan
My Law
Steal The Scene
Blue Whisper
Mayson Mount
Universal Effect
Chiarodiluna
Ten Chants
Saline Bay
Naval Officer
Foylesideview
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 30th Dec (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 December, 6.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cityzen Serg
Streak Lightning
Golden Force
De Vegas Kid
Poetic Force
The Met
Elmejor
Masked Identity
Apex King
Whatwouldyouknow
Nonios
Evasive Power
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles