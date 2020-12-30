Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton

Recuerdame has won twice over this course and distance and produced a creditable effort when a close-up fifth here last month. He wasn't beaten far on that occasion and has been dropped 1 lb, so looks to be on a competitive mark. Trainer Simon Dow is in good form - his last five runners have all finished in the first three - and a bold bid is on the cards.

No. 7 (10) Recuerdame (Usa) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 57

My Law - 17:40 Wolverhampton

My Law has done well since joining Jonathan Portman and built on some encouraging efforts when scoring at Kempton last time, where she seemed to benefit from the step up to a mile. My Law forged a length and three-quarters clear under Richard Kingscote, who was on board for the first time, and a 5 lb rise in the weights may not stop her from following up under the same rider. She may have more to offer for this yard over this sort of trip.

No. 7 (7) My Law SBK 7/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 57

Cityzen Serg - 18:10 Wolverhampton

Cityzen Serg is thriving at present and arrives here on the back of two wins over course and distance. He posted a career-best effort when scoring by a neck here last month, sticking to his task well inside the final furlong, and a 4 lb rise in the weights does not look severe based on his positive profile on the all-weather. He is on an upward curve whereas his rivals are largely exposed.