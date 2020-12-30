- Trainer: Simon Dow
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 57
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday
Timeform provide three selections from Wolverhampton on Wednesday...
"...arrives here on the back of two wins over course and distance..."
Timeform on Cityzen Serg
Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Recuerdame has won twice over this course and distance and produced a creditable effort when a close-up fifth here last month. He wasn't beaten far on that occasion and has been dropped 1 lb, so looks to be on a competitive mark. Trainer Simon Dow is in good form - his last five runners have all finished in the first three - and a bold bid is on the cards.
My Law has done well since joining Jonathan Portman and built on some encouraging efforts when scoring at Kempton last time, where she seemed to benefit from the step up to a mile. My Law forged a length and three-quarters clear under Richard Kingscote, who was on board for the first time, and a 5 lb rise in the weights may not stop her from following up under the same rider. She may have more to offer for this yard over this sort of trip.
Cityzen Serg - 18:10 Wolverhampton
Cityzen Serg is thriving at present and arrives here on the back of two wins over course and distance. He posted a career-best effort when scoring by a neck here last month, sticking to his task well inside the final furlong, and a 4 lb rise in the weights does not look severe based on his positive profile on the all-weather. He is on an upward curve whereas his rivals are largely exposed.
Smart Stat
Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton
£128.76 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Recuerdame - 17:10 Wolverhampton
My Law - 17:40 Wolverhampton
Cityzen Serg - 18:10 Wolverhampton
Wolv 30th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 December, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blue Dawn
|Recuerdame
|Born To Sire
|Plumette
|Inner Circle
|Tavrina
|Weloof
|Alfies Angel
|Winklemann
|Couldnt Could She
|Tallys Son
Wednesday 30 December, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Casaruan
|My Law
|Steal The Scene
|Blue Whisper
|Mayson Mount
|Universal Effect
|Chiarodiluna
|Ten Chants
|Saline Bay
|Naval Officer
|Foylesideview
Wednesday 30 December, 6.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cityzen Serg
|Streak Lightning
|Golden Force
|De Vegas Kid
|Poetic Force
|The Met
|Elmejor
|Masked Identity
|Apex King
|Whatwouldyouknow
|Nonios
|Evasive Power