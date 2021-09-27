Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

NAP

Pretty Sweet - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Pretty Sweet made an encouraging debut for this yard when runner-up at Windsor earlier this month and didn't need to improve on that effort to open her account at Bath five days later. She did just what was required in a muddling race while leaving the impression she would be seen to better effect off a stronger gallop. She has been allotted a fair opening mark and she very much is the one to beat.

No. 5 (2) Pretty Sweet (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Roman Dynasty - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Roman Dynasty has fallen down the weights this season but produced arguably his best effort to date when runner-up at Newmarket in July and should be hard to beat if building on that. He was beaten only by a next-time-out winner that day and appeared to react well to first-time cheekpieces. He has been gelded since last seen, and returns in more severe headgear (visor), but he looks the one to beat on form and Jack Mitchell is a good jockey booking.

No. 4 (2) Roman Dynasty (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

EACH WAY

Ghaaliya - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Ghaaliya has a useful pedigree and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton for Brian Meehan last year and ran a brilliant race when a close third back at that venue earlier this month. That was just her second start for this yard and she looked on a good mark dropped back to six furlongs. She is less exposed than most she will meet at this level and another big run is on the cards.