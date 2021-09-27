To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Wolverhampton
Timeform pick out the best bets at Wolverhampton

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

"She has been allotted a fair opening mark and she very much is the one to beat..."

Timeform on Pretty Sweet

NAP

Pretty Sweet - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Pretty Sweet made an encouraging debut for this yard when runner-up at Windsor earlier this month and didn't need to improve on that effort to open her account at Bath five days later. She did just what was required in a muddling race while leaving the impression she would be seen to better effect off a stronger gallop. She has been allotted a fair opening mark and she very much is the one to beat.

NEXT BEST

Roman Dynasty - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Roman Dynasty has fallen down the weights this season but produced arguably his best effort to date when runner-up at Newmarket in July and should be hard to beat if building on that. He was beaten only by a next-time-out winner that day and appeared to react well to first-time cheekpieces. He has been gelded since last seen, and returns in more severe headgear (visor), but he looks the one to beat on form and Jack Mitchell is a good jockey booking.

EACH WAY

Ghaaliya - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Ghaaliya has a useful pedigree and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton for Brian Meehan last year and ran a brilliant race when a close third back at that venue earlier this month. That was just her second start for this yard and she looked on a good mark dropped back to six furlongs. She is less exposed than most she will meet at this level and another big run is on the cards.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Pretty Sweet @ 3.259/4 in the 20:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Roman Dynasty @ 6.05/1 in the 18:30 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Ghaaliya @ 7.06/1 in the 20:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 28th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 September, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zwelela
One Hart
Roman Dynasty
Degree
Mashaan
Firepower
Arabic Charm
Royal Musketeer
Eagle Creek
Aljari
Tintoretto
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 28th Sep (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 September, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pretty Sweet
Sir Edward Elgar
Fierospeed
Arcadian Nights
Florence Street
Angel On High
Psyche
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 28th Sep (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 September, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aramis Grey
Verreaux Eagle
Shining Success
Annie Rose
Join Forces
Celerity
Ghaaliya
Liberty Bay
Perfect Match
Dacesa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips