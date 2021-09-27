- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 78
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.
"She has been allotted a fair opening mark and she very much is the one to beat..."
Timeform on Pretty Sweet
NAP
Pretty Sweet - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Pretty Sweet made an encouraging debut for this yard when runner-up at Windsor earlier this month and didn't need to improve on that effort to open her account at Bath five days later. She did just what was required in a muddling race while leaving the impression she would be seen to better effect off a stronger gallop. She has been allotted a fair opening mark and she very much is the one to beat.
NEXT BEST
Roman Dynasty - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Roman Dynasty has fallen down the weights this season but produced arguably his best effort to date when runner-up at Newmarket in July and should be hard to beat if building on that. He was beaten only by a next-time-out winner that day and appeared to react well to first-time cheekpieces. He has been gelded since last seen, and returns in more severe headgear (visor), but he looks the one to beat on form and Jack Mitchell is a good jockey booking.
EACH WAY
Ghaaliya - 20:30 Wolverhampton
Ghaaliya has a useful pedigree and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton for Brian Meehan last year and ran a brilliant race when a close third back at that venue earlier this month. That was just her second start for this yard and she looked on a good mark dropped back to six furlongs. She is less exposed than most she will meet at this level and another big run is on the cards.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 28th Sep (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 28 September, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zwelela
|One Hart
|Roman Dynasty
|Degree
|Mashaan
|Firepower
|Arabic Charm
|Royal Musketeer
|Eagle Creek
|Aljari
|Tintoretto
Wolverhampton 28th Sep (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 28 September, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pretty Sweet
|Sir Edward Elgar
|Fierospeed
|Arcadian Nights
|Florence Street
|Angel On High
|Psyche
Wolverhampton 28th Sep (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 28 September, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aramis Grey
|Verreaux Eagle
|Shining Success
|Annie Rose
|Join Forces
|Celerity
|Ghaaliya
|Liberty Bay
|Perfect Match
|Dacesa