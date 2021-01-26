To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

"...is sure to improve a fair bit for that initial experience..."

Timeform on Save A Forest

Horn of Plenty - 16:10 Wolverhampton

Horn of Plenty opened her account over this course and distance in November in good style, and has shaped better than the bare result on both starts since, suffering trouble in running on each occasion. She was repeatedly stopped in her run at Lingfield last time, and finished with running left at the line, leaving the impression she would have been involved in the finish with a clear passage. Horn of Plenty remains well treated and is well worth another chance.

Save A Forest - 16:40 Wolverhampton

There are a couple of interesting newcomers on show here, but they have failed to attract support in the market this morning, and may struggle to overcome Save A Forest who has the benefit of a run. It was a very encouraging one, too, slowly into stride but in the process of making good headway when short of room entering the straight at this course last time. Save A Forest stayed on strongly to the line, and is sure to improve a fair bit for that initial experience. A wide draw isn't ideal, but she will be suited by the longer trip, and sets the standard on form.

Noble Queen - 17:40 Wolverhampton

Noble Queen showed much improved form to open her account on handicap debut at Chelmsford in October, winning with plenty in hand, and has had excuses since. Noble Queen wasn't suited by the drop back to seven furlongs next time, and refused to settle when coming in for strong support at Lingfield on her latest start three weeks ago. She faces lesser, more exposed opposition now dropping into classified company, and is taken to resume winning ways.

Smart Stat

Krazy Paving - 13:10 Wolverhampton

22% - Olly Murphy's strike rate in winter

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Horn of Plenty - 16:10 Wolverhampton
Save A Forest - 16:40 Wolverhampton
Noble Queen - 17:40 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles