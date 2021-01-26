Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Horn of Plenty - 16:10 Wolverhampton

Horn of Plenty opened her account over this course and distance in November in good style, and has shaped better than the bare result on both starts since, suffering trouble in running on each occasion. She was repeatedly stopped in her run at Lingfield last time, and finished with running left at the line, leaving the impression she would have been involved in the finish with a clear passage. Horn of Plenty remains well treated and is well worth another chance.

No. 5 (4) Horn Of Plenty SBK 15/4 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Save A Forest - 16:40 Wolverhampton

There are a couple of interesting newcomers on show here, but they have failed to attract support in the market this morning, and may struggle to overcome Save A Forest who has the benefit of a run. It was a very encouraging one, too, slowly into stride but in the process of making good headway when short of room entering the straight at this course last time. Save A Forest stayed on strongly to the line, and is sure to improve a fair bit for that initial experience. A wide draw isn't ideal, but she will be suited by the longer trip, and sets the standard on form.

No. 10 (12) Save A Forest (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: -

Noble Queen - 17:40 Wolverhampton

Noble Queen showed much improved form to open her account on handicap debut at Chelmsford in October, winning with plenty in hand, and has had excuses since. Noble Queen wasn't suited by the drop back to seven furlongs next time, and refused to settle when coming in for strong support at Lingfield on her latest start three weeks ago. She faces lesser, more exposed opposition now dropping into classified company, and is taken to resume winning ways.