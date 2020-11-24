- Trainer: Marco Botti
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...
"...an opening mark of 81 looks very workable..."
Timeform on Fair Star
Highest Ambition - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Highest Ambition shaped well on debut in a novice run at a strong gallop at Kempton in October and improved as expected when narrowly denied over course and distance last time. He was strong in the market on that occasion following his eye-catching debut and was beaten only by one with much more experience. Highest Ambition remains with potential and is well up to winning a race of this nature.
Fair Star - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Fair Star is a promising sort who made a winning debut in a bumper in October 2019 and won both of his starts on the Flat at this course earlier in the year. His latest victory came over the extended mile, and he did it in good style considering the emphasis on speed was against him, staying on strongly despite the trip not being enough of a test. He returns from a break upped to a mile and a half now and an opening mark of 81 looks very workable.
Mr Sundowner - 19:30 Wolverhampton
Mr Sundowner's losing run stretches back to September 2017, so he clearly isn't one for maximum faith, but he took a step back in the right direction at Nottingham last time. He seemed to appreciate the return to a shorter trip, producing his best effort in a while to finish second, and he is one to be interested in from this sort of mark on the back of that display.
Smart Stat
Faadiyah - 17:30 Wolverhampton
£82.45 - Adam West's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Highest Ambition - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Fair Star - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Mr Sundowner - 19:30 Wolverhampton
Wolv 24th Nov (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Highest Ambition
|Tilaawah
|Anatiya
|Denzils Laughing
|Night Narcissus
|Solent Gateway
|Baileys Afterparty
|Hot Scoop
Wolv 24th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fair Star
|Daheer
|Gabrial The One
|Toro Dorado
|Candelisa
|Guroor
|International Law
Wolv 24th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady of York
|California Lad
|Embers Glow
|Mr Sundowner
|Rocket Naan
|Mdina
|Word Of Honour
|Relative Ease
|Archippos
|Castletroy
|Epaneema
|Screeching Dragon