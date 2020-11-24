To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

"...an opening mark of 81 looks very workable..."

Timeform on Fair Star

Highest Ambition - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Highest Ambition shaped well on debut in a novice run at a strong gallop at Kempton in October and improved as expected when narrowly denied over course and distance last time. He was strong in the market on that occasion following his eye-catching debut and was beaten only by one with much more experience. Highest Ambition remains with potential and is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Fair Star - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Fair Star is a promising sort who made a winning debut in a bumper in October 2019 and won both of his starts on the Flat at this course earlier in the year. His latest victory came over the extended mile, and he did it in good style considering the emphasis on speed was against him, staying on strongly despite the trip not being enough of a test. He returns from a break upped to a mile and a half now and an opening mark of 81 looks very workable.

Mr Sundowner - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Mr Sundowner's losing run stretches back to September 2017, so he clearly isn't one for maximum faith, but he took a step back in the right direction at Nottingham last time. He seemed to appreciate the return to a shorter trip, producing his best effort in a while to finish second, and he is one to be interested in from this sort of mark on the back of that display.


Smart Stat

Faadiyah - 17:30 Wolverhampton

£82.45 - Adam West's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Highest Ambition - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Fair Star - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Mr Sundowner - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 24th Nov (6f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 24 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Highest Ambition
Tilaawah
Anatiya
Denzils Laughing
Night Narcissus
Solent Gateway
Baileys Afterparty
Hot Scoop
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 24th Nov (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 24 November, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fair Star
Daheer
Gabrial The One
Toro Dorado
Candelisa
Guroor
International Law
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 24th Nov (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 24 November, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lady of York
California Lad
Embers Glow
Mr Sundowner
Rocket Naan
Mdina
Word Of Honour
Relative Ease
Archippos
Castletroy
Epaneema
Screeching Dragon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles