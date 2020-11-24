Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Highest Ambition - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Highest Ambition shaped well on debut in a novice run at a strong gallop at Kempton in October and improved as expected when narrowly denied over course and distance last time. He was strong in the market on that occasion following his eye-catching debut and was beaten only by one with much more experience. Highest Ambition remains with potential and is well up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 5 (5) Highest Ambition (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 75

Fair Star - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Fair Star is a promising sort who made a winning debut in a bumper in October 2019 and won both of his starts on the Flat at this course earlier in the year. His latest victory came over the extended mile, and he did it in good style considering the emphasis on speed was against him, staying on strongly despite the trip not being enough of a test. He returns from a break upped to a mile and a half now and an opening mark of 81 looks very workable.

No. 4 (8) Fair Star (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 81

Mr Sundowner - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Mr Sundowner's losing run stretches back to September 2017, so he clearly isn't one for maximum faith, but he took a step back in the right direction at Nottingham last time. He seemed to appreciate the return to a shorter trip, producing his best effort in a while to finish second, and he is one to be interested in from this sort of mark on the back of that display.