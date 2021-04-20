Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

General Panic - 16:50 Wolverhampton

General Panic cost only 4,000 guineas as a yearling, but is bred to be sharp - related to some precocious sorts - and provided his trainer with a first winner since returning to these shores in a minor event at Southwell earlier this month. He knew his job and showed a nice turn of foot when shaken up to lead inside the final furlong to win in cosy fashion. The yard are doing well with their juveniles and another bold bid is expected.

Gunnerside - 17:20 Wolverhampton

Gunnerside showed much improved form to make a winning return at Newcastle earlier this month and shaped equally as well when finishing runner-up on his handicap debut at Kempton last week. He showed plenty of speed on that occasion, headed around a furlong from home by a course specialist who was well suited by the way the race set up. The drop to six furlongs won't be a problem on that evidence and he looks a leading contender from a 2 lb lower mark.

Some Nightmare - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Not for the first time, Some Nightmare shaped better than the bare result on his all-weather debut over course and distance last time, making late headway under a considerate ride on his first run for six month. He had undergone a gelding operation in that time, and won't have to improve much further before he is winning a race of this nature. Some Nightmare hasn't as many miles on the clock as some of these and a big run is expected.



