To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

"The yard are doing well with their juveniles and another bold bid is expected..."

Timeform on General Panic

General Panic - 16:50 Wolverhampton

General Panic cost only 4,000 guineas as a yearling, but is bred to be sharp - related to some precocious sorts - and provided his trainer with a first winner since returning to these shores in a minor event at Southwell earlier this month. He knew his job and showed a nice turn of foot when shaken up to lead inside the final furlong to win in cosy fashion. The yard are doing well with their juveniles and another bold bid is expected.

Gunnerside - 17:20 Wolverhampton

Gunnerside showed much improved form to make a winning return at Newcastle earlier this month and shaped equally as well when finishing runner-up on his handicap debut at Kempton last week. He showed plenty of speed on that occasion, headed around a furlong from home by a course specialist who was well suited by the way the race set up. The drop to six furlongs won't be a problem on that evidence and he looks a leading contender from a 2 lb lower mark.

Some Nightmare - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Not for the first time, Some Nightmare shaped better than the bare result on his all-weather debut over course and distance last time, making late headway under a considerate ride on his first run for six month. He had undergone a gelding operation in that time, and won't have to improve much further before he is winning a race of this nature. Some Nightmare hasn't as many miles on the clock as some of these and a big run is expected.


Smart Stat

Treaty of Dingle - 16:15 Wolverhampton

£39.97 - Sean Curran's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back General Panic @ 3.45 in the 16:50 at Wolverhampton
Back Gunnerside @ 1.9520/21 in the 17:20 at Wolverhampton
Back Some Nightmare @ 7.26/1 in the 17:50 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 20th Apr (5f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Navello
General Panic
Ye Gud Thing
Goldenhurst
Man On A Mission
Brazen Akoya
Taa Laa
Global Flight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 20th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gunnerside
Manumission
Creek Harbour
At Your Service
Secret Potion
Ammayya
Englishman
Dodgy Bob
Carla Koala
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 20th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 5.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Katelli
Aguerooo
Dubai Elegance
Some Nightmare
Wiff Waff
Miracle Garden
Peachey Carnehan
Effronte
Fantasy Justifier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles