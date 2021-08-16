Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Bro - 13:30 Wolverhampton

Bro showed something to work on in a seven-furlong maiden on debut at this course in June and, though he hasn't really improved since, there is a sense that he has been brought along with handicaps in mind. He didn't get the clearest run at Chester last time and shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, so he is worth chancing now handicapping at a modest level.

No. 9 (7) Bro SBK 5/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Jane Elliott

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 57

Saulire Star - 15:10 Wolverhampton

Saulire Star is just a modest maiden, but she took a step back in the right direction in first-time cheekpieces at Ffos Las last time, even despite the drop in the trip seeming against her. She was outpaced over two furlongs out, but stuck to the task well, and will appreciate the return to a mile and a half now. Saulire Star ran well over course and distance earlier in the year and is now operating from a career-low mark, so she is well worth chancing.

No. 1 (9) Saulire Star (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 57

Johnny Boom - 15:45 Wolverhampton

Johnny Boom landed back-to-back handicaps at Beverley and Yarmouth earlier this season before producing a poor effort back at Beverley last month. He is best not judged too harshly on that performance, and he wasted no time return to form when winning at Pontefract last time. That takes his record to three wins in his last four starts and another beckons provided he takes to tapeta.