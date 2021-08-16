To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Wolverhampton
Timeform provide three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

"That takes his record to three wins in his last four starts..."

Timeform on Johnny Boom

Bro - 13:30 Wolverhampton

Bro showed something to work on in a seven-furlong maiden on debut at this course in June and, though he hasn't really improved since, there is a sense that he has been brought along with handicaps in mind. He didn't get the clearest run at Chester last time and shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, so he is worth chancing now handicapping at a modest level.

Saulire Star - 15:10 Wolverhampton

Saulire Star is just a modest maiden, but she took a step back in the right direction in first-time cheekpieces at Ffos Las last time, even despite the drop in the trip seeming against her. She was outpaced over two furlongs out, but stuck to the task well, and will appreciate the return to a mile and a half now. Saulire Star ran well over course and distance earlier in the year and is now operating from a career-low mark, so she is well worth chancing.

Johnny Boom - 15:45 Wolverhampton

Johnny Boom landed back-to-back handicaps at Beverley and Yarmouth earlier this season before producing a poor effort back at Beverley last month. He is best not judged too harshly on that performance, and he wasted no time return to form when winning at Pontefract last time. That takes his record to three wins in his last four starts and another beckons provided he takes to tapeta.

Smart Stat

Bro - 13:30 Wolverhampton

£67.82 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Bro @ 5.04/1 in the 13:30 at Wolverhampton
Back Saulire Star @ 5.04/1 in the 15:10 at Wolverhampton
Back Johnny Boom @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:45 at Wolverhampton

