To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday

Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Thursday

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Thursday...

"...the return to this extended mile can make the difference..."

Timeform on Giuseppe Cassioli

NAP

Lindwall - 17:25 Wolverhampton

Lindwall was very easy to back following a gelding and breathing operation on his return in May and showed next to nothing, but left that form well behind when opening his account at Lingfield 12 days ago. He proved a different proposition on just his second start in a handicap, and a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights looks lenient, especially for a horse who is very much unexposed at this trip.

NEXT BEST

Mumcat - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Mumcat attracted little or no attention in the betting but shaped with plenty of promise when narrowly denied over course and distance on debut a fortnight ago, travelling smoothly and closing all the way to the line. She pulled clear of the remainder with the odds-on favourite on that occasion, too, so the form has a solid look to it, and she could prove hard to beat with normal improvement.

EACH WAY

Giuseppe Cassioli - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Giuseppe Cassioli has a good record at this track and won with a fair bit in hand over course and distance last month. She has since run solid races in defeat at Kempton, beaten only narrowly in third last time after being shuffled back on the home turn, and the return to this extended mile can make the difference.


Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Lindwall @ 2.56/4 in the 17:25 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Mumcat @ 2.56/4 in the 19:00 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Giuseppe Cassioli @ 7.06/1 in the 20:00 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 23rd Sep (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 September, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lindwall
Atalanta Breeze
Sir Canford
Our New Buddy
Miss Roulette
Lawmans Blis
Clifftop Heaven
Red Glory
Can Can Girl
Kalash Princess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 23rd Sep (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 September, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mumcat
Dungar Glory
May Punch
Secret Tryst
Chicago Gal
Capla Fever
Teekana
Edge Nibras
Ailish T
Waxwing
Adaay With Friends
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 23rd Sep (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 September, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mrs Fitzherbert
Hit The Heights
Giuseppe Cassioli
Highfaluting
Baby Steps
Asdaa
Zuhair
Mykonos St John
Gordonstoun
Tricolore
Heshmah
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips