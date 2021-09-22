Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday

NAP

Lindwall - 17:25 Wolverhampton

Lindwall was very easy to back following a gelding and breathing operation on his return in May and showed next to nothing, but left that form well behind when opening his account at Lingfield 12 days ago. He proved a different proposition on just his second start in a handicap, and a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights looks lenient, especially for a horse who is very much unexposed at this trip.

No. 9 (4) Lindwall (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 57

NEXT BEST

Mumcat - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Mumcat attracted little or no attention in the betting but shaped with plenty of promise when narrowly denied over course and distance on debut a fortnight ago, travelling smoothly and closing all the way to the line. She pulled clear of the remainder with the odds-on favourite on that occasion, too, so the form has a solid look to it, and she could prove hard to beat with normal improvement.

No. 8 (2) Mumcat EXC 1.1 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Giuseppe Cassioli - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Giuseppe Cassioli has a good record at this track and won with a fair bit in hand over course and distance last month. She has since run solid races in defeat at Kempton, beaten only narrowly in third last time after being shuffled back on the home turn, and the return to this extended mile can make the difference.