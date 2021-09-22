- Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: 57
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Thursday...
"...the return to this extended mile can make the difference..."
Timeform on Giuseppe Cassioli
NAP
Lindwall - 17:25 Wolverhampton
Lindwall was very easy to back following a gelding and breathing operation on his return in May and showed next to nothing, but left that form well behind when opening his account at Lingfield 12 days ago. He proved a different proposition on just his second start in a handicap, and a subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights looks lenient, especially for a horse who is very much unexposed at this trip.
NEXT BEST
Mumcat attracted little or no attention in the betting but shaped with plenty of promise when narrowly denied over course and distance on debut a fortnight ago, travelling smoothly and closing all the way to the line. She pulled clear of the remainder with the odds-on favourite on that occasion, too, so the form has a solid look to it, and she could prove hard to beat with normal improvement.
EACH WAY
Giuseppe Cassioli - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Giuseppe Cassioli has a good record at this track and won with a fair bit in hand over course and distance last month. She has since run solid races in defeat at Kempton, beaten only narrowly in third last time after being shuffled back on the home turn, and the return to this extended mile can make the difference.
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 23rd Sep (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 23 September, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lindwall
|Atalanta Breeze
|Sir Canford
|Our New Buddy
|Miss Roulette
|Lawmans Blis
|Clifftop Heaven
|Red Glory
|Can Can Girl
|Kalash Princess
Wolverhampton 23rd Sep (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 23 September, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mumcat
|Dungar Glory
|May Punch
|Secret Tryst
|Chicago Gal
|Capla Fever
|Teekana
|Edge Nibras
|Ailish T
|Waxwing
|Adaay With Friends
Wolverhampton 23rd Sep (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 23 September, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mrs Fitzherbert
|Hit The Heights
|Giuseppe Cassioli
|Highfaluting
|Baby Steps
|Asdaa
|Zuhair
|Mykonos St John
|Gordonstoun
|Tricolore
|Heshmah