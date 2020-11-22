To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Sunday

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Sunday...

"...progressive sort open to further improvement, and he is fancied to go well again under a penalty."

Timeform on Doctor Nuno

Dusk - 16:00 Wolverhampton

Dusk underperformed at Kempton last time, but that can be put down to her overzealous exploits early on, and if she can reproduce the level she showed when finishing runner-up at Lingfield and Yarmouth before that, she should prove difficult to beat. She sets the standard here and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.

Inner Circle - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Inner Circle hasn't won for over a year, but he has been getting closer of late, finishing in the places in six of his last seven outings, including three consecutive runner-up finishes last month. He remains in good heart, and with plenty of question marks over his rivals, he looks the one to side with.

Doctor Nuno - 17:30 - Wolverhampton

Doctor Nuno, who didn't show an awful lot for Mark Loughnane, took a sizeable step forward to finish runner-up on his debut for Tony Carroll at this venue last month, impressing with how he moved through the race. He was strong in the betting on his subsequent outing and duly justified that support, improving further to get off the mark, value for a little extra too given he got the start wrong. He looks a progressive sort open to further improvement, and he is fancied to go well again under a penalty.

Smart Stats

DUSK - 16:00 Wolverhampton
20% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2016 season
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Dusk - 16:00 Wolverhampton
Inner Circle – 16:30 Wolverhampton
Doctor Nuno - 17:30 - Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 22nd Nov (1m4f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 November, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dusk
Atavique
Horn Of Plenty
Halfwaytothemoon
Green Planet
Thibault
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 22nd Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 November, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Baltic Prince
Inner Circle
Shine On Brendan
Chiarodiluna
Plumette
The British Lion
Angels Faces
Kingsley Klarion
Golden Cygnet
Ten Chants
Blue Whisper
Couldnt Could She
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 22nd Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 November, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Doctor Nuno
G For Gabrial
Dame Joan
Olivers Pursuit
Aegeus
Global Acclamation
Black Medick
Baashiq
Aqaareb
Herons Nest
Kyllachy Dragon
House Deposit
French Mix
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles