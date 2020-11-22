Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Sunday

- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Sunday...
"...progressive sort open to further improvement, and he is fancied to go well again under a penalty."
Timeform on Doctor Nuno
Dusk underperformed at Kempton last time, but that can be put down to her overzealous exploits early on, and if she can reproduce the level she showed when finishing runner-up at Lingfield and Yarmouth before that, she should prove difficult to beat. She sets the standard here and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.
Inner Circle - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Inner Circle hasn't won for over a year, but he has been getting closer of late, finishing in the places in six of his last seven outings, including three consecutive runner-up finishes last month. He remains in good heart, and with plenty of question marks over his rivals, he looks the one to side with.
Doctor Nuno - 17:30 - Wolverhampton
Doctor Nuno, who didn't show an awful lot for Mark Loughnane, took a sizeable step forward to finish runner-up on his debut for Tony Carroll at this venue last month, impressing with how he moved through the race. He was strong in the betting on his subsequent outing and duly justified that support, improving further to get off the mark, value for a little extra too given he got the start wrong. He looks a progressive sort open to further improvement, and he is fancied to go well again under a penalty.
Smart Stats
DUSK - 16:00 Wolverhampton
20% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2016 season
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Dusk - 16:00 Wolverhampton
Inner Circle – 16:30 Wolverhampton
Doctor Nuno - 17:30 - Wolverhampton
