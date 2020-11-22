Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Sunday

Dusk - 16:00 Wolverhampton

Dusk underperformed at Kempton last time, but that can be put down to her overzealous exploits early on, and if she can reproduce the level she showed when finishing runner-up at Lingfield and Yarmouth before that, she should prove difficult to beat. She sets the standard here and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.

No. 4 (6) Dusk (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Inner Circle - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Inner Circle hasn't won for over a year, but he has been getting closer of late, finishing in the places in six of his last seven outings, including three consecutive runner-up finishes last month. He remains in good heart, and with plenty of question marks over his rivals, he looks the one to side with.

No. 2 (1) Inner Circle (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 62

Doctor Nuno - 17:30 - Wolverhampton

Doctor Nuno, who didn't show an awful lot for Mark Loughnane, took a sizeable step forward to finish runner-up on his debut for Tony Carroll at this venue last month, impressing with how he moved through the race. He was strong in the betting on his subsequent outing and duly justified that support, improving further to get off the mark, value for a little extra too given he got the start wrong. He looks a progressive sort open to further improvement, and he is fancied to go well again under a penalty.