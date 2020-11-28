- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: James Doyle
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening...
"...won twice during the summer and has shaped as if still in good form on his last three starts..."
Timeform on Harrison Point
Radrizzani - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Radrizzani showed fair form when making a winning debut over this course and distance two weeks ago, coming from the rear of the field in a strongly-run race to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. This will be tougher under a penalty, but she looks sure to go on improving and is fancied to mount a bold follow-up bid under James Doyle, who can boast an impressive 37% strike rate at Wolverhampton in recent seasons.
Oceanline - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Oceanline stepped up on his debut effort and caught the eye when fourth at this venue last time, doing well to be beaten only two lengths after finding himself short of room at a crucial stage of the race. He remains open to more improvement, especially now stepping up in trip, and a BHA mark of 78 is one that he should be able to exploit on handicap debut.
Harrison Point - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Harrison Point won twice during the summer and has shaped as if still in good form on his last three starts, including when fourth on his return to the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month. He was beaten just a length and three quarters on that occasion and is now 1 lb lower, so there are plenty of reasons to be positive about him, especially with the Archie Watson yard in such good form (82% of horses running to form).
Smart Stat
RADRIZZANI - 16:30 Wolverhampton
37% - James Doyle's strike rate at Wolverhampton
Recommended bets
Radrizzani - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Oceanline - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Harrison Point - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Wolv 28th Nov (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Radrizzani
|Warrior Brave
|Mashaan
|Amor De Mi Vida
|Seaclusion
|Robustly
|The Quiet Rebel
|The Gloaming
|Hot Diva
|Zealot
Wolv 28th Nov (1m Nursery)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Oceanline
|Leopardo
|Little Kitten
|Nastasiya
|Apres Dark
|Genuflex
|Sweet Bertie
|Holy Endeavour
Wolv 28th Nov (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 28 November, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Harrison Point
|Rovaniemi
|Misty Grey
|Ghaith
|Gabrial The Devil
|Hart Stopper
|All You Wish
|Memory Dream