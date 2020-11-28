Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Radrizzani - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Radrizzani showed fair form when making a winning debut over this course and distance two weeks ago, coming from the rear of the field in a strongly-run race to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. This will be tougher under a penalty, but she looks sure to go on improving and is fancied to mount a bold follow-up bid under James Doyle, who can boast an impressive 37% strike rate at Wolverhampton in recent seasons.

No. 1 (5) Radrizzani SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Oceanline - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Oceanline stepped up on his debut effort and caught the eye when fourth at this venue last time, doing well to be beaten only two lengths after finding himself short of room at a crucial stage of the race. He remains open to more improvement, especially now stepping up in trip, and a BHA mark of 78 is one that he should be able to exploit on handicap debut.

No. 5 (7) Oceanline (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

Harrison Point - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Harrison Point won twice during the summer and has shaped as if still in good form on his last three starts, including when fourth on his return to the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month. He was beaten just a length and three quarters on that occasion and is now 1 lb lower, so there are plenty of reasons to be positive about him, especially with the Archie Watson yard in such good form (82% of horses running to form).