To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening...

"...won twice during the summer and has shaped as if still in good form on his last three starts..."

Timeform on Harrison Point

Radrizzani - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Radrizzani showed fair form when making a winning debut over this course and distance two weeks ago, coming from the rear of the field in a strongly-run race to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. This will be tougher under a penalty, but she looks sure to go on improving and is fancied to mount a bold follow-up bid under James Doyle, who can boast an impressive 37% strike rate at Wolverhampton in recent seasons.

Oceanline - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Oceanline stepped up on his debut effort and caught the eye when fourth at this venue last time, doing well to be beaten only two lengths after finding himself short of room at a crucial stage of the race. He remains open to more improvement, especially now stepping up in trip, and a BHA mark of 78 is one that he should be able to exploit on handicap debut.

Harrison Point - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Harrison Point won twice during the summer and has shaped as if still in good form on his last three starts, including when fourth on his return to the all-weather at Kempton earlier this month. He was beaten just a length and three quarters on that occasion and is now 1 lb lower, so there are plenty of reasons to be positive about him, especially with the Archie Watson yard in such good form (82% of horses running to form).


Smart Stat

RADRIZZANI - 16:30 Wolverhampton
37% - James Doyle's strike rate at Wolverhampton

Recommended bets

Radrizzani - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Oceanline - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Harrison Point - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 28th Nov (5f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 28 November, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Radrizzani
Warrior Brave
Mashaan
Amor De Mi Vida
Seaclusion
Robustly
The Quiet Rebel
The Gloaming
Hot Diva
Zealot
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 28th Nov (1m Nursery)

Show Hide

Saturday 28 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Oceanline
Leopardo
Little Kitten
Nastasiya
Apres Dark
Genuflex
Sweet Bertie
Holy Endeavour
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 28th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 28 November, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Harrison Point
Rovaniemi
Misty Grey
Ghaith
Gabrial The Devil
Hart Stopper
All You Wish
Memory Dream
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles