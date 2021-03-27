- Trainer: Richard Hannon
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.
"He moves into handicap company on a potentially lenient mark..."
Timeform on Tajdid
Tajdid stands out as the one to beat on the back of an eye-catching effort at Lingfield earlier this month. He offered little in a couple of minor events over a mile on turf last season, but he attracted support on his recent reappearance at Lingfield, and posted a much more encouraging effort. He moves into handicap company on a potentially lenient mark, and he appeals as a likely improver.
Mokaatil - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Mokaatil took advantage of an easing mark to win at Nottingham on his final start last season and he proved better than ever when striking on his return to action at Chelmsford a fortnight ago. He impressed with how sweetly he travelled before finding a good turn of foot to hit the lead over a furlong out, and a 5 lb rise in the weights doesn't look harsh given the authority of that success.
Manumission - 20:30 Wolverhampton
Manumission shaped with promise on his handicap debut and first start for Robert Cowell when runner-up over five furlongs here in January. The drop back to five furlongs looked against him on that occasion and that has also been the case twice subsequently. He is expected to show improved form now stepping up to six furlongs and looks to have been found a nice opening.
Smart Stat
Maid Millie - 20:00 Wolverhampton
33% - Jonny Peate's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
