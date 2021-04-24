To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Racing at Wolverhampton
There's racing at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening..

"...he starts this campaign on a good mark and open to further progress..."

Timeform on Labeebb

Invincible Gift - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Invincible Gift caught the eye with how he picked his way through the field off a modest tempo to finish fourth in a warm-looking race over this course and distance on his penultimate start. He disappointed on his next outing but has since been gelded and enters handicap company on a good mark based on how well he shaped on his penultimate start and on his pedigree (he is out of a half-sister to high-class duo Golan and Tartan Bearer).

Helian - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Helian was an unlucky second over course and distance last time and can gain a measure of compensation here. Helian was well supported on his first start for Chris Dwyer having left Ed Dunlop and he almost justified that support, going down by a neck after being forced wide on the home turn. He remains fairly treated off just a 2 lb higher mark.

Labeebb - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Labeebb was demoted after being first past the post here last July but he went on to enjoy a productive campaign, winning a novice at Newmarket and a handicap at Windsor. He continued his run-by-run improvement when third in a strong race at Ascot on his final outing of the season and he starts this campaign on a good mark and open to further progress.

Smart Stat

Labeebb - 19:15 Wolverhampton
31% - James Doyle's strike rate at Wolverhampton

Recommended bets

Back Invincible Gift @ 6.05/1 in the 18:15 at Wolverhampton
Back Helian @ 3.953/1 in the 18:45 at Wolverhampton
Back Labeebb @ 2.77/4 in the 19:15 at Wolverhampton

