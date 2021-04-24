Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

- Trainer: Archie Watson
Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening..
"...he starts this campaign on a good mark and open to further progress..."
Timeform on Labeebb
Invincible Gift - 18:15 Wolverhampton
Invincible Gift caught the eye with how he picked his way through the field off a modest tempo to finish fourth in a warm-looking race over this course and distance on his penultimate start. He disappointed on his next outing but has since been gelded and enters handicap company on a good mark based on how well he shaped on his penultimate start and on his pedigree (he is out of a half-sister to high-class duo Golan and Tartan Bearer).
Helian was an unlucky second over course and distance last time and can gain a measure of compensation here. Helian was well supported on his first start for Chris Dwyer having left Ed Dunlop and he almost justified that support, going down by a neck after being forced wide on the home turn. He remains fairly treated off just a 2 lb higher mark.
Labeebb was demoted after being first past the post here last July but he went on to enjoy a productive campaign, winning a novice at Newmarket and a handicap at Windsor. He continued his run-by-run improvement when third in a strong race at Ascot on his final outing of the season and he starts this campaign on a good mark and open to further progress.
Smart Stat
Labeebb - 19:15 Wolverhampton
31% - James Doyle's strike rate at Wolverhampton
