Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Invincible Gift - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Invincible Gift caught the eye with how he picked his way through the field off a modest tempo to finish fourth in a warm-looking race over this course and distance on his penultimate start. He disappointed on his next outing but has since been gelded and enters handicap company on a good mark based on how well he shaped on his penultimate start and on his pedigree (he is out of a half-sister to high-class duo Golan and Tartan Bearer).

No. 3 (6) Invincible Gift SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Helian - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Helian was an unlucky second over course and distance last time and can gain a measure of compensation here. Helian was well supported on his first start for Chris Dwyer having left Ed Dunlop and he almost justified that support, going down by a neck after being forced wide on the home turn. He remains fairly treated off just a 2 lb higher mark.

No. 8 (3) Helian (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Chris Dwyer

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 68

Labeebb - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Labeebb was demoted after being first past the post here last July but he went on to enjoy a productive campaign, winning a novice at Newmarket and a handicap at Windsor. He continued his run-by-run improvement when third in a strong race at Ascot on his final outing of the season and he starts this campaign on a good mark and open to further progress.