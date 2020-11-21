- Trainer: Ian Williams
- Jockey: Jim Crowley
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 71
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening...
"...value for extra when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford three weeks ago..."
Timeform on Eagle Creek
Harlow shaped better than the bare result when third on his most recent outing at Chester, forced to make up ground out very wide on the home turn and sticking to his task well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a half lengths. He's rated higher on the all-weather and is very much one to bear in mind now fitted with cheekpieces, with the booking of Jim Crowley also catching the eye. Crowley has an impressive 26% strike rate at Wolverhampton in recent seasons.
Always Dreaming - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Always Dreaming produced her best effort yet when third on nursery debut at Newcastle 11 days ago, shaping well against more experienced rivals. Held up in the early stages after a slow start, she stayed on strongly at the finish but could never get on terms, ultimately coming home two and a quarter lengths behind the winner. She can race from the same mark here and makes plenty of appeal if building on that promise for Tom Dascombe, who is always worth following when sending only one runner to a meeting (£24.10 profit to a £1 level stake).
Eagle Creek - 19:30 Wolverhampton
Eagle Creek was value for extra when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford three weeks ago, conceding first run to the runner-up and having to make up plenty of ground to lead in the dying strides, ultimately landing the spoils by a head. He is 3 lb higher here but still sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so it will be disappointing if he can't mount a bold follow-up bid for the in-form William Knight yard (three winners, two seconds and two thirds from last 13 runners).
Smart Stat
HARLOW - 17:00 Wolverhampton
26% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at Wolverhampton
Recommended bets
Harlow - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Always Dreaming - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Eagle Creek - 19:30 Wolverhampton
