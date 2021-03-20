Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Ephemeral - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Ephemeral showed she handles artificial surfaces in France and will be of obvious interest on her debut for Kevin Phillippart de Foy, who has made a promising start to his training career with 10 winners on the board since sending out his first runners in November. It also looks significant that Oisin Murphy has been booked and the champion jockey has an excellent record at Wolverhampton, operating at a 23% strike rate in recent seasons.

No. 6 (2) Ephemeral (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 59

Futuristic - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Futuristic was off the track for more than a year before returning at Newcastle in January, but he showed he retains all his ability when an excellent close-up second, edged out only late on. He ran to a similar level when third at Kempton on his next outing and built on that to register a narrow success over this course and distance last time. He remains relatively unexposed so still looks well treated off a 3 lb higher mark, so another bold bid is on the cards.

No. 5 (7) Futuristic (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 85

Jaariyah - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Jaariyah is still relatively lightly raced after only three starts, producing her best effort when finishing fifth (beaten four lengths) under a penalty in a minor event at Yarmouth last August. She has joined Archie Watson since her final start of last season and will command plenty of respect now switching to handicaps from a BHA mark of 81, which looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of her form.