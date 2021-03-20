To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening...

"...will command plenty of respect now switching to handicaps from a BHA mark of 81..."

Timeform on Jaariyah

Ephemeral - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Ephemeral showed she handles artificial surfaces in France and will be of obvious interest on her debut for Kevin Phillippart de Foy, who has made a promising start to his training career with 10 winners on the board since sending out his first runners in November. It also looks significant that Oisin Murphy has been booked and the champion jockey has an excellent record at Wolverhampton, operating at a 23% strike rate in recent seasons.

Futuristic - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Futuristic was off the track for more than a year before returning at Newcastle in January, but he showed he retains all his ability when an excellent close-up second, edged out only late on. He ran to a similar level when third at Kempton on his next outing and built on that to register a narrow success over this course and distance last time. He remains relatively unexposed so still looks well treated off a 3 lb higher mark, so another bold bid is on the cards.

Jaariyah - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Jaariyah is still relatively lightly raced after only three starts, producing her best effort when finishing fifth (beaten four lengths) under a penalty in a minor event at Yarmouth last August. She has joined Archie Watson since her final start of last season and will command plenty of respect now switching to handicaps from a BHA mark of 81, which looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of her form.


Smart Stat

EPHEMERAL - 17:00 Wolverhampton
23% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Wolverhampton

Recommended bets

Ephemeral - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Futuristic - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Jaariyah - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 20th Mar (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 March, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ephemeral
Melgate Majeure
Prosili
Tundra
Plansina
Deleyll
Cafe Milano
Epic Challenge
Double Reflection
Music Major
Compass Point
Final Attack
Memory Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 20th Mar (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Futuristic
Power Over Me
Treacherous
Gabrial The Devil
Diamond Dougal
Ledham
Concierge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 20th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 March, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quickstep Lady
Jaariyah
Heptathlete
Dubai Quality
Al Rasmah
Final Option
Yes Always
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles