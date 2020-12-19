- Trainer: Tony Carroll
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 58
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday 19 December
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday...
"...is worth siding with again from a 2 lb higher mark..."
Timeform on A Sure Welcome
Beau Geste - 16:00 Wolverhampton
All three of Beau Geste's wins have come at Wolverhampton (one over course and distance) and he has been holding his form well of late. He wasn't ideally suited by how the race panned out here over seven furlongs last time, and was unlucky to bump into an improver, too. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and another bold bid is expected.
A Sure Welcome - 18:00 Wolverhampton
A Sure Welcome goes particularly well round here (six-time winner, including two over course and distance) and he returned to near his best form when narrowly denied in a course-and-distance handicap two weeks ago. He started 22/1 that day, and came in for a strong ride under today's jockey, just failing to prevail and doing all of his best work at the finish. He should get a good pace to aim at today and is worth siding with again from a 2 lb higher mark.
Golden Age - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Golden Age wasn't fancied in the market but shaped with promise on debut over course and distance two weeks ago. He was slowly into stride and showed greenness, off the bridle a long way out before starting to make headway around two furlongs from home. There should be improvement in him now, and he is high on the shortlist in what doesn't look a strong event.
Smart Stat
Beau Geste - 16:00 Wolverhampton
£22.57 - Tony Carroll's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Beau Geste - 16:00 Wolverhampton
A Sure Welcome - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Golden Age - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Wolv 19th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 19 December, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pink Jazz
|Beau Geste
|Merweb
|Stoney Lane
|Golden Cygnet
|Corndavon Lad
|New Look
|Universal Effect
|Bankawi
|Born To Reason
|Sea Ewe
Wolv 19th Dec (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 19 December, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Chookie Dunedin
|Mythmaker
|Jackstar
|A Sure Welcome
|Triple Spear
|Plunger
|Steelriver
|Hart Stopper
|Mujid
|Spartan Fighter
|Triple Distilled
|Fantastic Flyer
Wolv 19th Dec (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 19 December, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thrill Seeker
|Golden Age
|Makeen
|Attracted
|Khatm
|Presumptuous
|Jungle Bells
|Turn Of Phrase
|Fairy Ring
|Wren In The House
|On The Nod