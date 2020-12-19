To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday 19 December

All-weather above shot
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday...

"...is worth siding with again from a 2 lb higher mark..."

Timeform on A Sure Welcome

Beau Geste - 16:00 Wolverhampton

All three of Beau Geste's wins have come at Wolverhampton (one over course and distance) and he has been holding his form well of late. He wasn't ideally suited by how the race panned out here over seven furlongs last time, and was unlucky to bump into an improver, too. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and another bold bid is expected.

A Sure Welcome - 18:00 Wolverhampton

A Sure Welcome goes particularly well round here (six-time winner, including two over course and distance) and he returned to near his best form when narrowly denied in a course-and-distance handicap two weeks ago. He started 22/1 that day, and came in for a strong ride under today's jockey, just failing to prevail and doing all of his best work at the finish. He should get a good pace to aim at today and is worth siding with again from a 2 lb higher mark.

Golden Age - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Golden Age wasn't fancied in the market but shaped with promise on debut over course and distance two weeks ago. He was slowly into stride and showed greenness, off the bridle a long way out before starting to make headway around two furlongs from home. There should be improvement in him now, and he is high on the shortlist in what doesn't look a strong event.

Smart Stat

Beau Geste - 16:00 Wolverhampton

£22.57 - Tony Carroll's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

Beau Geste - 16:00 Wolverhampton
A Sure Welcome - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Golden Age - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

