Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark..."
Timeform on Notation
Fulbeck Girl - 16:50 Wolverhampton
Fulbeck Girl remains a maiden, but she has produced some solid efforts, and left the impression that her time could be near when runner-up at Chelmsford last time. She did well under the circumstances, too, given that she failed to settle but continued to stay on in the final furlong. Fulbeck Girl has races in her from this sort of mark and could be ready to strike.
Notation - 17:20 Wolverhampton
Notation finished runner-up to a fellow unexposed three-year-old at Southwell on Friday and that strikes as strong form. They pulled miles clear of the remainder and it was a big step back in the right direction for Notation. She is kept to the all-weather now, and makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark provided this doesn't come too soon.
One Small Step - 18:20 Wolverhampton
One Small Step opened her account in a maiden at Yarmouth in July and has held her form extremely well since. She shaped better than the bare result in first-time cheekpieces (retained) at Lingfield last time, not settling fully in the rear and running on late when the race was over. This looks competitive but she remains fairly treated and is well worth another chance.
Smart Stat
Arietta - 16:50 Wolverhampton
£35.00 - Jonathan Portman's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear
£55.68 = Jonathan Portman's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Fulbeck Girl - 16:50 Wolverhampton
Notation - 17:20 Wolverhampton
One Small Step - 18:20 Wolverhampton
