To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

All weather floodlights
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark..."

Timeform on Notation

Fulbeck Girl - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Fulbeck Girl remains a maiden, but she has produced some solid efforts, and left the impression that her time could be near when runner-up at Chelmsford last time. She did well under the circumstances, too, given that she failed to settle but continued to stay on in the final furlong. Fulbeck Girl has races in her from this sort of mark and could be ready to strike.

Notation - 17:20 Wolverhampton

Notation finished runner-up to a fellow unexposed three-year-old at Southwell on Friday and that strikes as strong form. They pulled miles clear of the remainder and it was a big step back in the right direction for Notation. She is kept to the all-weather now, and makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark provided this doesn't come too soon.

One Small Step - 18:20 Wolverhampton

One Small Step opened her account in a maiden at Yarmouth in July and has held her form extremely well since. She shaped better than the bare result in first-time cheekpieces (retained) at Lingfield last time, not settling fully in the rear and running on late when the race was over. This looks competitive but she remains fairly treated and is well worth another chance.

Smart Stat

Arietta - 16:50 Wolverhampton

£35.00 - Jonathan Portman's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear
£55.68 = Jonathan Portman's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Fulbeck Girl - 16:50 Wolverhampton
Notation - 17:20 Wolverhampton
One Small Step - 18:20 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 30th Nov (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 30 November, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Muftakker
Imajorblush
Fulbeck Girl
Camacho Man
Feldspar
Tulane
Arietta
Ebqaa
Badessa
Aria Rose
Kybosh
Wallys Wisdom
Archive
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 30th Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 30 November, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Moonlight In Paris
Elegant Light
One Small Step
Kwela
Nirodha
Toronado Queen
Rubia Bella
Ruby Gates
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles