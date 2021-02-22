To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Racing at Wolves
Timeform provide three bets from Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his two career successes."

Timeform on Sun Power

Sun Power - 17:10 Wolverhampton

Sun Power bounced back to form on just his second start for Jane Chapple-Hyam when regaining the winning thread over this course and distance in December, fending off a couple of in-form rivals to do so. He was below par at Lingfield subsequently but did little wring when third at Chelmsford last time, and he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his two career successes.

Under Wraps - 17:40 Wolverhampton

Under Wraps has only raced three times to date, and she has not shaped without promise on either occasion, including when fifth in a warm Lingfield novice in December. She finished third at Kempton on her latest outing, again showing residual greenness, and though she clearly won't be living up to her pedigree, she remains an interesting contender for the powerful John Gosden yard, particularly with the potential for better to come now stepped into handicap company.

Host - 19:10 Wolverhampton

The step up in trip has certainly helped bring the best out of Host this year, Richard Hannon's charge showing improved form to finish second over a mile at Lingfield last month, just unable to sustain his effort after threatening to go past the winner, before finally getting off the mark at this venue last time, scoring in good style on his return to handicap company. He won with plenty in hand that day and, now stepped up further in trip, he is likely to take all the beating.

Smart Stat

UNDER WRAPS - 17:40 Wolverhampton
20% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Recommended bets

Sun Power - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Under Wraps - 17:40 Wolverhampton
Host - 19:10 Wolverhampton

Wolv 22nd Feb (6f Hcap)

Monday 22 February, 5.10pm

Bet slip

Close

Monday 22 February, 5.40pm

Monday 22 February, 7.10pm

