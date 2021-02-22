- Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam
- Jockey: Cam Hardie
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 83
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his two career successes."
Timeform on Sun Power
Sun Power - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Sun Power bounced back to form on just his second start for Jane Chapple-Hyam when regaining the winning thread over this course and distance in December, fending off a couple of in-form rivals to do so. He was below par at Lingfield subsequently but did little wring when third at Chelmsford last time, and he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his two career successes.
Under Wraps - 17:40 Wolverhampton
Under Wraps has only raced three times to date, and she has not shaped without promise on either occasion, including when fifth in a warm Lingfield novice in December. She finished third at Kempton on her latest outing, again showing residual greenness, and though she clearly won't be living up to her pedigree, she remains an interesting contender for the powerful John Gosden yard, particularly with the potential for better to come now stepped into handicap company.
The step up in trip has certainly helped bring the best out of Host this year, Richard Hannon's charge showing improved form to finish second over a mile at Lingfield last month, just unable to sustain his effort after threatening to go past the winner, before finally getting off the mark at this venue last time, scoring in good style on his return to handicap company. He won with plenty in hand that day and, now stepped up further in trip, he is likely to take all the beating.
Smart Stat
UNDER WRAPS - 17:40 Wolverhampton
20% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Sun Power - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Under Wraps - 17:40 Wolverhampton
Host - 19:10 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Wolv 22nd Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 22 February, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Futuristic
|Diligent Lady
|Spartan Fighter
|Sun Power
|Ventura Lightning
|El Hombre
|Alminoor
|Heer We Go Again
Wolv 22nd Feb (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 22 February, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under Wraps
|Split Elevens
|Accrington Stanley
|Enaitchess
|Toplight
|Elland Road Boy
|Nozieres
|Bomb Squad
|For Peats Sake
|Available Angel
|One Day
|Angel Mill
Wolv 22nd Feb (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 22 February, 7.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Host
|Coupe De Champagne
|Bodroy
|Mirage Mac
|Coul Queen