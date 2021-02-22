Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Sun Power - 17:10 Wolverhampton

Sun Power bounced back to form on just his second start for Jane Chapple-Hyam when regaining the winning thread over this course and distance in December, fending off a couple of in-form rivals to do so. He was below par at Lingfield subsequently but did little wring when third at Chelmsford last time, and he makes plenty of appeal back at the scene of his two career successes.

No. 4 (2) Sun Power (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 83

Under Wraps - 17:40 Wolverhampton

Under Wraps has only raced three times to date, and she has not shaped without promise on either occasion, including when fifth in a warm Lingfield novice in December. She finished third at Kempton on her latest outing, again showing residual greenness, and though she clearly won't be living up to her pedigree, she remains an interesting contender for the powerful John Gosden yard, particularly with the potential for better to come now stepped into handicap company.

No. 5 (1) Under Wraps SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

Host - 19:10 Wolverhampton

The step up in trip has certainly helped bring the best out of Host this year, Richard Hannon's charge showing improved form to finish second over a mile at Lingfield last month, just unable to sustain his effort after threatening to go past the winner, before finally getting off the mark at this venue last time, scoring in good style on his return to handicap company. He won with plenty in hand that day and, now stepped up further in trip, he is likely to take all the beating.