Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday

- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Andrew Mullen
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 79
Batchelor Boy - 16:45 Wolverhampton
Batchelor Boy made it three wins from three runs at this venue when trained by Marco Botti last year, and he was arguably still in form on his final outing for the Italian when seventh at Newcastle in October, not seen to best effect on a track not necessarily suited to him. He has since made the switch to the up-and-coming George Boughey yard and this step up to seven furlongs is certainly an interesting move. He is clearly suited to the demands of Wolverhampton and he is weighted to go very close.
Fleur Irlandaise - 17:45 Wolverhampton
Fleur Irlandaise, who had taken a step back in the right direction on her final appearance over hurdles, confirmed her return to form when getting off the mark on the level over this course and distance last month, getting the better of a subsequent winner. She then did her own bit to boost the form of that race when following up at this venue last time, taking advantage of her prominent position to get the job done in relatively cosy fashion. A 5 lb rise for that victory looks manageable, and Fleur Irlandaise is expected to make a bold bid for the hat-trick.
Kestenna - 18:15 Wolverhampton
Kestenna made plenty of appeal ahead of debut at Lingfield earlier this month, her price having increased markedly as a yearling, and she duly shaped with plenty of encouragement, running green early on but keeping on well once in the clear, catching the eye without being unduly punished. She sets the standard in this field and, with improvement anticipated, she gets the vote to go one better.
Smart Stat
MANUMISSION - 20:15 Wolverhampton
£18.70 - Robert Cowell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
