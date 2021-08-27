Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Saturday

Twilight Madness - 17:25 Windsor

Twilight Madness showed much improved form after six months off to complete a hat-trick at Newmarket last time, scoring in the style of one destined for much better handicaps before the end of the season. He was always in control after being produced to lead entering the final two furlongs, finding plenty to land the spoils by three and a half lengths. This will be tougher following a 9 lb rise in the weights, but he remains open to further progress and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

No. 4 (3) Twilight Madness SBK 1/1 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 82

Solid Stone - 18:30 Windsor

Solid Stone has continued to give a good account since winning a listed race at this course in May, notably showing smart form when fourth (beaten just a length) in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury last time. That effort reads well in the context of this race and the application of first-time cheekpieces could yet eke out a bit more improvement. Therefore, Solid Stone must be considered a leading player for Sir Michael Stoute, who knows what it takes to win this Group 3 having done so four times earlier this century.

No. 3 (3) Solid Stone (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Power Station - 19:00 Windsor

Power Station has made good progress in two starts since being gelded, filling the runner-up spot at Ffos Las before improving a bit further to go one place better at Salisbury in dominant fashion. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, asserting quickly in the final furlong to pass the post with three and a quarter lengths to spare. He is clearly going the right way now and should mount a bold follow-up bid from a 6 lb higher mark.