Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Saturday

Racing at Windsor
Timeform bring you three to back at Windsor on Saturday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Windsor on Saturday...

"...has made good progress in two starts since being gelded..."

Timeform on Power Station

Twilight Madness - 17:25 Windsor

Twilight Madness showed much improved form after six months off to complete a hat-trick at Newmarket last time, scoring in the style of one destined for much better handicaps before the end of the season. He was always in control after being produced to lead entering the final two furlongs, finding plenty to land the spoils by three and a half lengths. This will be tougher following a 9 lb rise in the weights, but he remains open to further progress and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

Solid Stone - 18:30 Windsor

Solid Stone has continued to give a good account since winning a listed race at this course in May, notably showing smart form when fourth (beaten just a length) in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury last time. That effort reads well in the context of this race and the application of first-time cheekpieces could yet eke out a bit more improvement. Therefore, Solid Stone must be considered a leading player for Sir Michael Stoute, who knows what it takes to win this Group 3 having done so four times earlier this century.

Power Station - 19:00 Windsor

Power Station has made good progress in two starts since being gelded, filling the runner-up spot at Ffos Las before improving a bit further to go one place better at Salisbury in dominant fashion. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, asserting quickly in the final furlong to pass the post with three and a quarter lengths to spare. He is clearly going the right way now and should mount a bold follow-up bid from a 6 lb higher mark.


Smart Stat

TEONA - 18:00 Windsor
2 - Roger Varian's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Twilight Madness @ 2.111/10 in the 17:25 at Windsor
Back Solid Stone @ 2.6313/8 in the 18:30 at Windsor
Back Power Station @ 3.259/4 in the 19:00 at Windsor

Windsor 28th Aug (6f Hcap)

Saturday 28 August, 5.25pm

Twilight Madness
Yimou
Royal Musketeer
Louie De Palma
Society Lion
Nefarious
Top Breeze
Windsor 28th Aug (1m2f Grp 3)

Saturday 28 August, 6.30pm

Solid Stone
Fancy Man
Bangkok
Harrovian
Windsor 28th Aug (1m Hcap)

Saturday 28 August, 7.00pm

Power Station
Noble Patron
Mumtaaz
Captain Claret
Mabre
Daphne May
Breguet Boy
Sun Festival
Shackleton Hero
