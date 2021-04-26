To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Windsor
Timeform pick out three bets at Windsor on Monday evening

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Windsor on Monday.

"He has been gelded since last seen and he could develop into a useful three-year-old..."

Stay Well - 17:50 Windsor

Stay Well has a useful middle-distance pedigree and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a potentially smart sort on debut at Doncaster in a back-end maiden last season. It was a very good effort to get involved considering how far he came back from, briefly looking like challenging the winner until her effort petered out. The step up in trip will very much suit now and this looks a good opportunity on his return.

Mitrosonfire - 18:50 Windsor

Mitrosonfire produced a career-best effort when opening his account over this trip at Kempton on his nursery debut in November and he looks of interest on his return to action. That form has worked out well and Mitrosonfire had a bit in hand at the line, suggesting he will be able to defy this 6 lb higher mark. He has been gelded since last seen and he could develop into a useful three-year-old.

Ranco - 19:50 Windsor

Ranco, who was an impressive winner over course and distance last week and should be difficult to beat under a penalty. Ranco failed to match his fairly useful French form on his first three outings for David Pipe but the switch to turf proved the catalyst for an improved effort here seven days ago. The way he picked off his rivals from the rear that day suggests he is well ahead of his mark so a 5 lb penalty shouldn't be a problem.

Smart Stat

Coronation Cottage - 16:50 Windsor

£21.84 - Malcolm Saunders's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Stay Well @ 2.01/1 in the 17:50 at Windsor
Back Mitrosonfire @ 8.27/1 in the 18:50 at Windsor
Back Ranco @ 3.39/4 in the 19:50 at Windsor

