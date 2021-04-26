Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Stay Well - 17:50 Windsor

Stay Well has a useful middle-distance pedigree and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a potentially smart sort on debut at Doncaster in a back-end maiden last season. It was a very good effort to get involved considering how far he came back from, briefly looking like challenging the winner until her effort petered out. The step up in trip will very much suit now and this looks a good opportunity on his return.

No. 6 (1) Stay Well SBK 4/5 EXC 1.82 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Mitrosonfire - 18:50 Windsor

Mitrosonfire produced a career-best effort when opening his account over this trip at Kempton on his nursery debut in November and he looks of interest on his return to action. That form has worked out well and Mitrosonfire had a bit in hand at the line, suggesting he will be able to defy this 6 lb higher mark. He has been gelded since last seen and he could develop into a useful three-year-old.

No. 3 (9) Mitrosonfire SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Martin Dwyer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 76

Ranco - 19:50 Windsor

Ranco, who was an impressive winner over course and distance last week and should be difficult to beat under a penalty. Ranco failed to match his fairly useful French form on his first three outings for David Pipe but the switch to turf proved the catalyst for an improved effort here seven days ago. The way he picked off his rivals from the rear that day suggests he is well ahead of his mark so a 5 lb penalty shouldn't be a problem.